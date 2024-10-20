Anthony Hernandez holds Dricus Du Plessis in high regard – as he would a fight against him

LAS VEGAS – Anthony Hernandez isn't one for callouts because he doesn't really watch fights.

However, the undeniable and sometimes inexplicable danger of UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis has broken the barrier of disinterest.

Following his UFC Fight Night 245 win, Hernandez (13-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) voiced confidence in his own ability to put on pressure and drown opponents, as he did Michel Pereira on Saturday at the UFC Apex.

Du Plessis (22-2 MMA, 8-0 UFC) is the only other guy he thinks is the ballpark of putting forward that cardio-heavy attack.

"I think it would be a great fight realistically who mixes it up really well would be Du Plessis," Hernandez told MMA Junkie and other reporters at a post-fight news conference. "He mixes it very f*cking well, and that's why he's champion right now. He's just a tough motherf*cker and he goes. He looks like he's gassed and he keeps pushing. I'd love to fight him. I'm just going to keep climbing the ladder so I can get to him. Great job to him. Keep up the great work, man."

That's not the next step, though. Hernandez knows it.

So what's next? Hernandez thinks it'll be at least two more fights before he comes within a direct arm's reach of UFC gold.

"Hopefully, but probably not," Hernandez said. "There are guys ahead of me. I'm not stupid. I know how this sh*t works. Those guys have ... it's all about timing and sh*t. I'm just going to keep doing what I do. I'm going to stay ready and when my time comes, I'm going to show the f*ck out and I'll get it eventually."

