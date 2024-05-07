Anthony Edwards pushes back on Michael Jordan comparisons

In the 1990s, the NBA was run by the Chicago Bulls. But more specifically, the NBA was run by Michael Jordan. He became a worldwide phenomenon, bringing six championships to the city of Chicago and turning the Bulls into a worldwide icon. Now, he’s widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all-time.

As of late, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been drawing a ton of comparisons to Jordan, as he’s been completely taking over the NBA Playoffs. The 22-year-old has a similar game to Jordan, but he’s not a fan of the comparisons being made to the Bulls star.

Edwards told Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports that he doesn’t want to be compared to Jordan anymore.

“I want it to stop,” Edwards said. “He’s the greatest of all time. I can’t be compared to him.”

Obviously, until Edwards wins some titles, he’ll never be on the same level as Jordan, but in terms of their games, it’s hard to deny the comparisons.

