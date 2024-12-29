Anthony Edwards fined again for using 'profane language,' this time $100K

Anthony Edwards clearly doesn't mind paying the price to say what's on his mind. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards is opening up his checkbook again.

The NBA announced on Sunday that it's fined the Timberwolves All-Star $100,000 for "using profane language during a live television interview." Per the league's statement, the NBA reached the six-figure fine amount "based in part on Edwards' history of using profane language during media interviews."

The interview that drew Sunday's fine took place after Minnesota's 113-112 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday. In the game, Edwards capped a Minnesota rally from a 106-90 deficit with a go-ahead 3-pointer on a pass from Nickeil Alexander-Walker with 23 seconds remaining that stood as the game-winner.

ANT EDWARDS GAME-WINNER 🐺



Timberwolves complete a 16-point comeback over the Rockets 🔥 #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/t7wvo00S00 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2024

After the game, Edwards did not filter his language during an exuberant postgame interview on live TV.

Anthony Edwards awesome postgame interview pic.twitter.com/GXsM7X9L8B — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) December 28, 2024

"I gotta go get it, s***," Edwards said. "Nickeil found me. He cut me off. I'm like, s***, I'm going for the win. Like Gilbert Arenas said, 'I don't do overtime.' So f*** it."

That'll do it. Edwards might have slid by with the pair of s-bombs. But the f-bomb was not going to slip under the NBA's radar, especially considering Edwards' history.

As the NBA's statement noted, this is not Edwards' first foray into spicy postgame language. The league previously fined Edwards in December for dropping two f-bombs in a postgame interview following a win over the Warriors.

"Naz [Reid] and Julius [Randle] are f***ing playing defense," Edwards told reporters on Dec. 6. "I've never seen them play defense before. So that's f***ing incredible. And he's right here, put the camera on him. Guarding his ass off."

That interview cost Edwards $25,000.

Edwards was also fined $35,000 in November for flipping off a Kings fan in Sacramento:

Just days ago, he drew a $75,000 fine for calling officials "f***ing terrible' following a Dec. 21 loss to the Warriors.

With Sunday's fine, Edwards' tally for the 2024-25 season now stands at $235,000. And that's just this season. Edwards has been fined in seasons past for language and criticism of officials. And the NBA has made clear that he's subject to escalating penalties as a repeat offender.

Edwards is due $42.2 million this season as part of his five-year, $244.6 million rookie contract extension. It's clear that he doesn't mind setting some of that salary aside to say what's on his mind.