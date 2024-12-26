Will Anthony Davis return for the Lakers? What we know on Christmas vs. the Warriors

UPDATE: Shams Charania reported at 9:39 PM ET that Davis will not return to the game.

Los Angeles Lakers star big man Anthony Davis exited the game during the first half on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors.

Davis played just seven minutes against the Warriors before he had to leave due to an apparent injury. He rolled his ankle despite receiving no contact from his opponent, then the nine-time All-Star made his way to the locker room for further evaluation.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania on the ABC broadcast during the halftime show, Davis planned to get his left ankle taped up and then attempt a return to the court for the second half on Christmas.

He was officially listed as "questionable" to come back, per the team. He did not come out of the locker room for the second half. Gabe Vincent began the third quarter in his absence.

