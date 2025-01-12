Another ridiculous Lamar Jackson TD pass leads to MVP chants in Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got off to a fast start against the Steelers. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Lamar Jackson was the best quarterback in the NFL this season. He was first-team All-Pro after all.

Will he win NFL MVP? Maybe. But he has bigger goals anyway.

Jackson makes more highlight plays than anyone in the NFL, and he made another to give the Ravens a 21-0 halftime lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. With 11 seconds left in the half, Jackson danced around the Steelers' pass rush, bought time and found Justice Hill for a 5-yard touchdown. Jackson had 144 passing yards and 64 rushing yards at halftime.

Lamar Jackson buys time and finds Justice Hill for the TD! @Ravens up 21-0 👀#PITvsBAL on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/46SpU4WgJG — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2025

Jackson was in the pocket for almost seven seconds before throwing it to Hill. The crowd serenaded him with MVP chants after that play.

What more could the Steelers do but shake their heads? It's impossible to defend Jackson at times.

"It's Lamar, man," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said during a halftime interview with Amazon Prime Video. "He's making plays."

Jackson has set many records in his young career and has two MVPs already, and the vote for a potential third MVP this season will be close. The one thing Jackson doesn't have is a trip to the Super Bowl. He started off this playoff season with a hot first half and a spectacular touchdown.