Another Manchester City player returns to training ahead of West Ham clash

Yesterday saw Pep Guardiola tell the media that there hadn’t been much of a change to the injury situation surrounding the Manchester City squad. Heading into today’s Premier League fixture against West Ham it appeared that the same players who missed City’s win over Leicester City would miss today’s match at the Etihad. But a positive update has emerged on the status of Matheus Nunes. The update does appear to make it a realistic possibility that Nunes could return to City’s squad for today’s match.

In images shared on mancity.com Matheus Nunes was pictured training. The Portuguese international hasn’t featured for Manchester City since their derby defeat to Manchester United last month. But with him training ahead of today’s match he could return to Pep Guardiola’s squad for today’s match.

It would appear to be an unrealistic scenario for Matheus Nunes to return to City’s starting lineup today. Given that he has only just returned to training after an injury layoff it would be too much to ask for Nunes to start today. But he could return to the bench for today’s clash with West Ham. That would give Pep Guardiola a stronger squad to work with as his team looks to back up their win over Leicester City with another victory today.

It remains to be seen if Matheus Nunes returns to the Manchester City squad today. That will be known when the team lineups are announced before kick-off. But it does appear that the Portuguese international is on the comeback trail. That is welcome news for Pep Guardiola’s side as they look to finally be getting players back from injury.