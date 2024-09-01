Another Gus Atkinson five-fer puts England on brink of first perfect summer in 20 years

Atkinson finished with five for 62 as Sri Lanka fell 190 runs short at Lord's - Getty Images /Stu Forster

England’s fifth victory in a row sets up the chance to complete a summer of clean sweeps at the Oval for the first time in 20 years.

You have to go back to Michael Vaughan’s team winning all seven against West Indies and New Zealand in 2004 for the last year England produced perfection at home. Before then it was 1959 and a 5-0 win over India. Only two whitewashes in 65 years; that should be enough motivation to keep weary bodies going to the very end next week.

This 190-run victory, wrapped up an hour after tea on day four, sealed the series against Sri Lanka and was another efficient England performance that will be remembered for Joe Root’s history-making 34th hundred and yet more progress from the up-and-coming generation.

Gus Atkinson continued to make Test cricket look like a Sunday stroll through Regent’s Park, becoming only the third England player and first since Ian Botham in 1984 to take a five-wicket haul and score a century in the same Test.

Atkinson’s five for 62 took his haul in five Tests to 33 wickets, only Nick Cook bettered that for England in his first five matches, and the Surrey man led England off to be handed the man-of-the-match award. Poor Joe Root, two hundreds in the match, a new record for the most centuries by an England player and more runs at Lord’s than anyone else and yet still second fiddle. Who says it is a batsman’s game?

Atkinson’s understated character, humility and wide-eyed “isn’t it all so surreal” response to his success makes his rise the feelgood story of the Bazball era. His batting was a bonus – probably a freak innings really – but his bowling skills are already a banker for England. The wobble seam, hitting back of a length at pace, troubled Sri Lanka on a flat pitch and sunny day. He has also responded superbly this summer to bowling with the new ball for the first time, making it swing and adding that cutting edge in the early overs, something England have missed in recent years. He bowls at Lord’s as if born on a slope, and England look like a team that can now take wickets on flat decks.

Root set up the victory, his hundred in the first innings lifted England when it mattered, and he held the team together twice. Now just 95 runs short of Sir Alastair Cook’s all-time run tally, and in such great form, the Oval could witness another historic moment in a week’s time.

Ollie Pope’s batting remains a concern but he has led England well in the absence of Ben Stokes and perhaps playing at the Oval, where he has such a formidable record for Surrey, will bring the comfort of late-season runs.

His record so far, however, does not inspire confidence. Pope starts series well enough, averaging 34 to 41 in Tests one to three. But it drops to 24 and nine in the fourth and fifth Tests of a series, showing how he becomes ground down by the relentlessness of Test cricket.

Despite is problems with the bat, Ollie Pope captained well as England won their fifth Test in succession - AFP/Glyn Kirk

Pope set his fields well, always challenging the batsmen, and England bowled to their plans, particularly Shoaib Bashir. Olly Stone proved he can be a good stand-in for Mark Wood, not as quick for sure, but sharp and enough.

The minuses were three dropped catches, two from Root in the slips, and Pope burned through all his reviews. He has now used eight without success. Sri Lanka battled away and for the second Test in a row improved as the game wore on but are just not good enough to stretch England over five days.

It is why there were so few supporters to witness England’s victory. With only 7,000 tickets sold pre-Test for day four, it always threatened to be a half-empty Lord’s on Sunday and it was worse than that. Three stands were closed and a crowd of only 9,000 turned up with fewer members than expected.

The reasons are many. Price is one with the MCC admitting they charged too much. The cheapest ticket was £95 for an adult and in future revised scaling for each day of a Test is likely when the opposition are not India or Australia.

A Test at Lord's on a sunny Sunday should be packed, but the stands were half empty - Getty Images/Stu Forster

England’s playing Test cricket on fast forward does not help. Day four is the new day five and supporters do not know how much bang they will get for their considerable buck.

On Sunday, with the sun shining and the ball 25-overs old, the day offered Sri Lanka a good chance to force England to work hard and give those paying spectators value for money.

Dinesh Chandimal made an entertaining 58, Dimuth Karunaratne dug in for a 55-run partnership before Stone came back and conjured a wicket with his pace and bounce, a gloved catch flying through to Jamie Smith. Bashir picked up the wicket of Angelo Mathews, going round the wicket and tempting him to hit over the top, but generally needs to challenge the right hander’s outside edge more. Two wickets from Atkinson – Chandimal inside edging a nip-backer to short leg and Kuminda Mendis edging Atkinson bowling round the wicket to slip – made good progress before the second new ball.

It took just six overs with that new ball to finish it off. Dhananjaya de Silva chopped on, and a under edge by Milan Rathnayake gave Atkinson his fifth wicket.

Five Tests, five wins, 33 wickets, a century and more mentions on the Lord’s honours board than many of the greatest to play the game. It is easy this Test cricket lark for Atkinson.

England win at Lord’s for series victory over Sri Lanka – as it happened

05:45 PM BST

No prizes for guessing who gets 10 out of 10...

But how does Scyld Berry score the England XI’s efforts at Lord’s.

READ: One England player gets a perfect ten in our second Test player ratings

05:41 PM BST

Records set by Joe Root this Test

Most Test tons for England

Most Test tons at Lord’s

Most Test runs in England

Most Test runs at Lord’s

Fourth player to score a ton in both innings at Lord’s

First England fielder to take 200 Test catches

Useful player to have in your side...

Joe Root: An all-time great - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

05:32 PM BST

Ollie Pope speaks – ‘We’re looking forward to the Oval’

On the win...

“Really happy to go 2-0 up in the series. There were some special individual performances and some good contributions throughout the side.”

On captaining the side to another victory...

“This week was very different to last week in terms of the modes of dismissal. At Lord’s you’re always in the game with the slope so it’s about getting creative and putting people in different catching positions.”

On his record of eight unsuccessful reviews...

“They’re not going my way at the moment! What I would say is that I’d rather use them than have three at the end of the innings.”

On Gus Atkinson’s performance...

“Gus was a standout and will rightly get all the attention. But even the way Matt Potts and Olly Stone played – those contributions down the order can win you Test matches.”

On the last Test at the Oval...

“We’ve got a few Surrey boys so we’re looking forward to playing at the Oval. It should be a good week.”

05:26 PM BST

Gus Atkinson speaks – ‘It will take a bit of time to sink in’

On scoring a century and taking a five-fer...

“I couldn’t have asked for much more; to get on both honours boards is incredible and it’ll take a bit of time to sink in. Joe [Root] has been excellent this week and it was special batting alongside him in the first innings.”

On his remarkable record at Lord’s...

“I’m not really sure [what it is about the place]. They’re my first red-ball games at Lord’s. I enjoy bowling with the slope and it’s gone pretty well. Long may it continue.”

On his century...

“It’s great to be able to attack and not worry about runs. Physically it can be demanding, being aggressive every over, but I’m enjoying it very much.”

05:19 PM BST

Joe Root scored two tons in this Test...

...And still doesn’t get man of the match!

Yep, you’ve guessed it, it’s gone to Mr Lord’s, Gus Atkinson.

05:18 PM BST

Only three players have scored a century and taken a five-fer in a Lord’s Test

Vinoo Mankad, India: 184 & five for 196 (1952)

Ian Botham, England: 108 & eight for 43 vs Pakistan (1978)

Gus Atkinson, England: 118 & five for 62 vs Sri Lanka (2024)

Gus Atkinson joins Beefy Botham in this very impressive list - Getty Images/Adrian Murrell

05:03 PM BST

ENGLAND WIN BY 190 RUNS

Woakes takes the last wicket of Kumara, Stone catching the tailender at mid-on after a Woakes slower ball.

04:59 PM BST

OVER 86: SL 288/9 (A Fernando 0 Kumara 6) chasing 483

Atkinson knows Rathnayake likes to drive and so he throws one up there first ball and the Sri Lankan takes the bait very well pushing for four through the covers. Next up is a short ball and Rathnayake takes him on again, pulling brilliantly for another boundary. Then Atkinson gets onto the honours board YET AGAIN...

I reckon, right now, Lord’s, London’s newest Test venue, is the Surrey man’s favourite ground.

Mr Lord's: Gus Atkinson - Action Images via Reuters /Andrew Boyers

04:58 PM BST

WICKET!

Rathnayake c Smith b Atkinson 43

He’s on the honours board once again as he gets one outside off stump that Rathnayake under-edges to Smith behind the stumps.

FOW 288/9

04:54 PM BST

OVER 85: SL 280/8 (Rathnayake 35 Kumara 6) chasing 483

Kumara gets a four from the last ball of this Woakes over.

04:49 PM BST

OVER 84: SL 276/8 (Rathnayake 35 Kumara 2) chasing 483

Another wicket for Atkinson who is one scalp away from another entry on the Lord’s honours board...if he carries on like this they may well have to create a board just for him...

At the Home of Cricket he averages 44 with the bat and has 18 wickets at 11 – useful.

04:45 PM BST

WICKET!

De Silva b Atkinson 50

It’s 50 and out for the captain as Atkinson get the new ball to hit the pitch hard. It gets biggish on De Silva and he chops it on his stumps.

FOW - 273/8

04:43 PM BST

OVER 83: SL 273/7 (Rathnayake 34 De Silva 50) chasing 483

It’s a Woakes maiden.

04:40 PM BST

OVER 82: SL 273/7 (Rathnayake 34 De Silva 50) chasing 483

De Silva reaches his 50 with a punch down the ground for three, he’s played well, catching the right balance between attack and defence. Rathnayake then plays his first loose shot of the innings, dashing at one angled across him from Atkinson. He gets it right very next ball, driving through the covers for four - I’ve said it before and may well say it again, the boy can bat...

Then Atkinson gets him to drive again, he edges and Root drops him at first slip. It wasn’t a hard chance, and it looks as though he almost had too much time.

04:36 PM BST

OVER 81: SL 265/7 (Rathnayake 29 De Silva 47) chasing 483

No shock to see England take the new ball and it’s Woakes with the shiny red sphere in his hand. Rathnayake looks as though he has a solid technique and could become a ‘proper’ all-rounder, as his lovely push for three down the ground illustrates. Five from the over.

04:12 PM BST

OVER 80: SL 260/7 (Rathnayake 26 De Silva 45) chasing 483

Two from this Bashir over, that’s tea and a partnership of 60 as Sri Lanka continue to fight. But, thanks to those three wickets, England are well on top still, and you’d expect them to wrap up victory after the break.

04:08 PM BST

OVER 79: SL 258/7 (Rathnayake 25 De Silva 44) chasing 483

Lawrence is on and straight away gets a bit of turn, De Silva acts spooked and then plays the next one ungainly through his legs.

One over until the new ball and one over, I reckon, until tea.

04:05 PM BST

OVER 78: SL 252/7 (Rathnayake 24 De Silva 43) chasing 483

The 50-partnership comes up, once again a Sri Lankan pair has shown character and a fair few good shots to boot.

Bashir then gets one right up there, it’s fullish and wraps Rathnayake on the pads. It’s given not out and the replay (England reviewed) shows why, it was going straight on and would have missed leg stump.

That’s now eight unsuccessful reviews by Pope - ouch...

04:00 PM BST

OVER 77: SL 249/7 (Rathnayake 22 De Silva 42) chasing 483

De Silva is still playing his shots as he hoists Stone to leg for four. A few balls later Rathnayake plays a delightful drive through the covers, there was width on offer and the Sri Lankan, who showed at Old Trafford that he can bat, doesn’t look this gift horse in the mouth.

03:56 PM BST

Too little, too late?

Late Gate Tickets available 🎟️



From 15.45 today, tickets to watch the rest of today's play will be available to purchase online or from the North Gate at £15 for adults and £5 for U16's ⤵️



Please note there are no refunds for late gate tickets.



03:55 PM BST

OVER 76: SL 240/7 (Rathnayake 18 De Silva 37) chasing 483

With the new ball five overs away Bashit comes back to bowl. He’s greeted with a good sweep from De Silva that races to the boundary. A scampered two follows, before the lesser-seen late cut makes an appearance adding three more.

03:51 PM BST

OVER 75: SL 231/7 (Rathnayake 18 De Silva 28) chasing 483

One from this over as Stone tries to tempt the Sri Lankans to have a dart at a short ball. Neither are interested.

03:46 PM BST

OVER 74: SL 230/7 (Rathnayake 18 De Silva 27) chasing 483

Rathnayake is an organised batsman and he looks unflustered as he plays out a maiden to Potts’ over.

03:42 PM BST

OVER 73: SL 230/7 (Rathnayake 18 De Silva 27) chasing 483

Rathnayake is now playing his shots. He hits back-to-back fours, the first to leg and the second a fine cut hit on top of the bounce. Two balls later he again gets on top of the ball, pulling for another boundary, say what you want about the temperament of the Sri Lankan batting line-up, but they don’t half hit some delightful shots.

03:38 PM BST

OVER 72: SL 217/7 (Rathnayake 5 De Silva 27) chasing 483

Potts replaces Atkinson and starts off with five dot balls before De Silva decides he’s had enough of leaving the ball or defending it, lifting the ball down the ground in a classical manner that would please MCC Textbook purists, the elbow staying high throughout.

03:33 PM BST

OVER 71: SL 213/7 (Rathnayake 5 De Silva 23) chasing 483

De Silva is still playing his shots as he plays a good uppercut over fly-slip.

03:28 PM BST

OVER 70: SL 205/7 (Rathnayake 3 De Silva 17) chasing 483

Just the two singles from this Atkinson over, who has two leg-gullies by the last ball. Egnalnd have bowled well to their various plans since lunch and that, as much as anything, explains why their nearing victory after the tourists showed some fight.

03:24 PM BST

OVER 69: SL 203/7 (Rathnayake 2 De Silva 16) chasing 483

Rathnayake is off the mark with a good-looking punch off the backfoot through the covers for two. Stone then bowls a short one and the Sri Lankan ducks into it, the ball clattering into his helmet. There’s a pause in play as he’s seen to by the medical men.

Poor Milan Rathnayake: that’s the second time this Test that he’s been hit on the helmet by Olly Stone.

03:18 PM BST

Hard for Sri Lanka to get into a rhythm

I don’t think the Sri Lankan batting is improving as this series is going on. They play their shots all right, and some handsome ones too, but where is the adhesiveness, the fight, the over-my-dead-body attitude? I suppose we must always factor in that Sri Lanka play their Test matches so intermittently: only two-Test series in recent years, and never in their whole history more than three. Must be very difficult to get into a rhythm.

03:16 PM BST

OVER 68: SL 200/7 (Rathnayake 0 De Silva 15) chasing 483

That partnership was Sri Lanka’s last hope, England now need just the three wickets for victory. Atkinson’s fine summer continues he now has three for 41. He must think this Test cricket lark is easy, runs and wickets a plenty...

03:13 PM BST

WICKET!

Kamindu c Duckett b Atkinson 4

The brilliant batsman flashes hard outside off-stump and only succeeds in edging the ball to Duckett in the slips.

FOW: 200/7

Kamindu Mendis can only watch as the ball flies into the mitts of Ben Duckett - AFP/Glyn Kirk

03:07 PM BST

OVER 67: SL 200/6 (Kamindu 4 De Silva 15) chasing 483

De Silva is still showing positivity and comes down the ground to Bashir and launches him in the air for four to mid-on. Five from the over.

03:02 PM BST

OVER 66: SL 195/6 (Kamindu 3 De Silva 11) chasing 483

Kamindu is the new batsman and he’s away first ball with a push down the ground for three. He’s been Sri Lanka’s best bat and, due to the use of the nightwatchman, has come in at No.8...

Since lunch England have bowled well to a plan, they’ve bowled fuller and it’s paid dividends.

02:57 PM BST

WICKET!

Chandimal c Lawrence b Atkinson 58

Another well-worked wicket as Atkinson bowls full getting Chandimal to prod forward. The Sri Lankan can only edge onto his pad and from there the ball lobs up kindly for Lawrence at short-square leg.

FOW: 192/6

02:57 PM BST

OVER 65: SL 192/5 (Chandimal 58 De Silva 11) chasing 483

Chandimal brings the sweep out of his locker again (he had shut it in there for the past few overs) and there’s a hint of a chance for square-leg but it didn’t reach him. De Silva then punches off his backfoot for four, there are a lot of gaps on the offside.

02:50 PM BST

OVER 64: SL 184/5 (Chandimal 57 De Silva 7) chasing 483

It’s Gus Atkinson time, he’s had a lovely start to his Test career, on all three Lord’s honours boards after just five matches. This is a good, tight over with just four singles coming from it.

02:47 PM BST

OVER 63: SL 183/5 (Chandimal 55 De Silva 5) chasing 483

Three dot balls are followed by a De Silva single, and that’s the only run from the over. After the Chandimal flurry things have calmed down at Lord’s.

02:45 PM BST

OVER 62: SL 182/5 (Chandimal 55 De Silva 4) chasing 483

A maiden from Woakes.

02:42 PM BST

OVER 61: SL 182/5 (Chandimal 55 De Silva 4) chasing 483

De Silva is taking his lead from Chandimal and throwing bat at ball - it’s all a bit different compared to the morning session...he gets off the mark with a shot in the air over mid-on. The field is in to Bashir and these two batsmen aren’t holding back.

02:38 PM BST

OVER 60: SL 178/5 (Chandimal 55 De Silva 0) chasing 483

Chandimal continues to be positive, there are gaps out there and he’s finding them. He drives Woakes in the air through the vacant extra-cover region for four, his 11th boundary in just 46 balls. But then Woakes wraps him on the pads and he is sent packing, at least that’s what the umpire Joel Wilson thinks. It’s reviewed and the replay shows the tiniest of spikes, and Chandimal lives to see another day/ball/over...it looks as though the spike arrives before the ball reached the bat...interesting.

02:32 PM BST

OVER 59: SL 174/5 (Chandimal 51 De Silva 0) chasing 483

England and Bashir worked hard for that well-worked wicket. That’s a wicket-maiden and it’s come at just the right time.

02:30 PM BST

WICKET!

Mathews c Woakes b Bashir 36

Well set up by Pope and Bashir. The offie goes round the wicket and, with mid-off well up, tempts him to hit over the infield. Bashir flights one up there and Mathews drives into the hands of Woakes.

FOW: 174/5

02:27 PM BST

OVER 58: SL 174/4 (Chandimal 51 Mathews 36) chasing 483

Chandimal is one shot away from a brilliant 50 thanks to an edge four that went well wide of the slip cordon. Chandimal does indeed bring up the half-century with a bizarre shot - he was looking to flick Woakes through mid-wicket but the ball flies over the slips for four. The 50 has come off 42 balls, and, bar that last shot, has been good to watch, the Sri Lankan in control.

02:23 PM BST

OVER 57: SL 166/4 (Chandimal 43 Mathews 36) chasing 483

Having seen Chandimal put bat to ball there are five dot balls before a well-run three (ball nurdled down to third man off Bashir) brings up the 50 partnership, it’s come off 62 balls and once again illustrated that wickets are hard to come by.

02:19 PM BST

OVER 56: SL 163/4 (Chandimal 40 Mathews 36) chasing 483

Wokes is getting a bit of shape, moving it away from Mathews. The Sri Lankan isn’t tempted to nibble at any and it’s a maiden.

02:15 PM BST

OVER 55: SL 163/4 (Chandimal 40 Mathews 36) chasing 483

Chandimal continues his tactic of sweeping Bashir and it brings him another four. A couple of balls later the offie tries to tempt him with one outside off, there’s not a lot of rough out there and Chandimal drives him exquisitely through the covers for another boundary. He does exactly same the very next ball and he’s up to 40 (off 31) in the blink of an eye.

02:11 PM BST

OVER 54: SL 151/4 (Chandimal 28 Mathews 36) chasing 483

Woakes bowls a peach of a ball that beats Mathews all ends it, it moves away from the bat up the hill and is a delight to see. A maiden.

02:08 PM BST

OVER 53: SL 151/4 (Chandimal 28 Mathews 36) chasing 483

Chandimal is injecting some pace into proceedings, he’s up to 28 thanks to a swept four off Bashir. That brings up the 150 for the tourists who are continuing to show character in the late-summer sunshine.

02:05 PM BST

OVER 52: SL 147/4 (Chandimal 24 Mathews 36) chasing 483

Woakes from the Pavilion End and Chandimal goes after the first one. It was an uppish drive and it went in the air but it’s safe and goes for four. Next ball sees the Sri Lankan clip one off his hip and he very nearly finds the mitts of leg-gully, the trap was set and it very nearly did for Chandimal. As it happens he actually got a four for his troubles and has raced to 24 off 19.

01:59 PM BST

OVER 51: SL 138/4 (Chandimal 15 Mathews 36) chasing 483

Bashir with the first over after lunch, four dot balls are followed by a well-run (not been able to type that much today) two, Mathews clipping the ball round the corner. Those are the only runs from that set of six balls.

01:34 PM BST

Lunch: Sri Lanka hanging in

It’s hard to see how the tourists win this but that session, if nothing else, illustrates that they can dig in and make England work for their wickets. That’s something that you haven’t been able to say every session they’ve been out in the middle this series. The wicket looks slow and you suspect it will be another war of attrition for the rest of the day.

01:18 PM BST

OVER 50: SL 136/4 (Chandimal 15 Mathews 34) chasing 483

Three from this Potts over, which is the last of the morning session, one that has gone the way of Sri Lanka who, in 33 overs, have put 80 on the board.

01:13 PM BST

OVER 49: SL 133/4 (Chandimal 13 Mathews 33) chasing 483

Chandimal is showing good signs early on, he gets another four with nothing more than a back-foot punch that runs down the slope for four well in front of square. There’s then another mix-up as Mathews doesn’t fancy a run Chandimal does, Mathews, the non-striker just gets back in time before a Bashir throw disturbs the stumps.

01:08 PM BST

OVER 48: SL 125/4 (Chandimal 6 Mathews 32) chasing 483

Chandimal showed at Old Trafford what a good batsman he is and he does it here as he gets up on his toes and caresses the ball off the back foot through the covers for four.

01:05 PM BST

Stone continues to impress

87mph bouncer following the batsman: that is exactly what Olly Stone is in the team for. The short ball ploy works; Stone’s impressive Test return continues.

01:04 PM BST

OVER 47: SL 120/4 (Chandimal 1 Mathews 32) chasing 483

That short-ball ploy worked, thanks to a great delivery from Stone, he got the ball at that awkward armpit height that Karunaratne found tough to deal with. Stone then goes short to the new bat, Chandimal, and he gets bat on ball periscope-like, the ball could have flown anywhere, but, luckily for him, it falls safely. The fine over ends with a Mathews four, a pull to the fine-leg boundary that for a moment has leg-gully interested.

01:00 PM BST

WICKET!

Karunaratne c Smith b Stone 55

Stone bowls a quicker one that’s straight, armpit height and Karunaratne cannot get his hands out of the way, feathering one down leg to give Smith an easy catch behind the stumps.

FOW - 115/4

Big breakthrough for England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



12:56 PM BST

OVER 46: SL 114/3 (Karunaratne 55 Mathews 27) chasing 483

Three from this Bashir over, and England could do with a spark of something, the session is plodding along at the moment.

12:52 PM BST

OVER 45: SL 111/3 (Karunaratne 53 Mathews 26) chasing 483

The 50 partnership comes up, it’s come off 109 deliveries, and has very much halted England’s victory charge.

Karunaratne and Mathews have shown character out in the middle this morning - Getty Images/Andy Kearns

12:48 PM BST

OVER 44: SL 109/3 (Karunaratne 52 Mathews 25) chasing 483

Bashir wraps Mathews on the pads, there’s a big appeal and it looks like a good shout. But there’s a slight inside edge and it’s given not out. The Sri Lankan was trying to sweep and got in a bit of a tangle. A few balls later he executes the shot much better finding the mid-wicket boundary.

Still a strange atmosphere at Lord’s. A small crowd with few expectations that Sri Lanka will bat so well that they will threaten England’s hegemony. Rather like Sri Lanka’s inaugural Test in England in 1984 in fact, when the tourists ended up scoring 490. That would be sufficient to win this Test.

12:44 PM BST

OVER 43: SL 103/3 (Karunaratne 51 Mathews 20) chasing 483

Stone comes into the attack from the Nursery End. He starts with two short balls, but such is the slow nature of the pitch that Mathews has an age to duck beneath them, and possibly ponder the meaning of life at the same time. The Sri Lankan, having seen off a couple more shortish ones, tucks one off his hips for the only run of the over.

12:39 PM BST

OVER 42: SL 102/3 (Karunaratne 51 Mathews 19) chasing 483

Mathews is looking to attack Bashir when he gets the chance and launches the offie in the air to cow corner for just a single. That’s the only run from the over.

12:36 PM BST

OVER 41: SL 101/3 (Karunaratne 51 Mathews 18) chasing 483

With the match currently meandering and most tickets over £100 it’s not hard to work out why the stands are half empty. Had the tickets been much cheaper you suspect a fair few cricket fans would have fancied a day sitting in the sun at the great ground. One from this Potts over.

12:30 PM BST

OVER 40: SL 100/3 (Karunaratne 51* Mathews 17*) chasing 483

At the start of this Bashir over the tourists had scored just the one run in the previous 12 balls, one way to snare a wicket is to dry up the runs. The offie gets one to grip and turn to Mathews and it wraps the Sri Lankan on the pads, there’s a big appeal but it’s doing too much and, with only one review left, Pope decides not to take it upstairs.

12:27 PM BST

OVER 39: SL 98/3 (Karunaratne 50* Mathews 16*) chasing 483

The pitch is looking slow and lifeless and the action this morning hasn’t nearly touched upon the dictionary definition of ‘excitement’. A maiden from Potts.

12:23 PM BST

OVER 38: SL 98/3 (Karunaratne 50* Mathews 16*) chasing 483

Bashir to Mathews: youth vs experience. And the Sri Lankan turns a ball to square-leg and dashes a single, this time the tourists make it without any alarm bells.

12:20 PM BST

OVER 37: SL 97/3 (Karunaratne 50* Mathews 15*) chasing 483

The tourists’ running hasn’t been great so far today and this over sees another slight mix up as Karunaratne is nearly run out having meandered rather than scampered down the wicket. Silly.

12:13 PM BST

OVER 36: SL 95/3 (Karunaratne 50* Mathews 14*) chasing 483

Bashir on for a bowl, Angelo Mathews has a look at the first three and then wallops the fourth through mid on for a boundary. Drinks

I will hand you over to Greg Wilcox now - cheers.

12:12 PM BST

OVER 35: SL 91/3 (Karunaratne 50* Mathews 10*) chasing 483

Karunaratne with a classy guide of the ball through third man for four. Now he takes a single to bring up a nicely made half century. Off the last ball of the over, the batsmen take a third run as Mathews runs it down to third man and it looks a lot tighter than they were thinking as Smith swoops and throws, hitting the stumps. Karunaratne gets back but only just.

12:06 PM BST

OVER 34: SL 82/3 (Karunaratne 45* Mathews 6*) chasing 483

Dimuth Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews have a single apiece from this Stone over.

12:04 PM BST

OVER 33: SL 80/3 (Karunaratne 44* Mathews 5*) chasing 483

Dimuth Karunaratne gets a single off Potts and that’s the only score this over.

12:02 PM BST

OVER 32: SL 79/3 (Karunaratne 43* Mathews 5*) chasing 483

A double change as Stone comes on for a bowl. Two off the over as Mathews gets an unconvincing edge through the point region.

11:50 AM BST

OVER 31: SL 75/3 (Karunaratne 42* Mathews 2*) chasing 483

Those runs move Dimuth Karunaratne past the mighty Sanath J into fourth place in Sri Lanka’s all-time run-scorer list. The man in third, Angelo Mathews, is at the other end so it’s fair to say that if Sri Lanka are gonna do it, this partnership is the one.

Change of bowling as Potts comes on. Draws a false shot from DK. Two off the over.

11:47 AM BST

OVER 30: SL 75/3 (Karunaratne 42* Mathews 2*) chasing 483

Finally Dimuth Karunaratne lands a few punches! An overpitched ball from Atkinson, driven away for four, and now a crisp pull. Four for both of those and four more when he edges through the cordon.

11:46 AM BST

OVER 29: SL 61/3 (Karunaratne 29* Mathews 1*) chasing 483

Dimuth Karunaratne plays the ball into the infield and wanders down the track in his follow through, a direct hit would have cooked his goose there but the throw does not score. That might be pressure created but England’s niggardly bowling.

11:42 AM BST

Where Zak?

If Harry Brook can catch everything at second slip - and this Jayasuriya edge was going so fast that Brook caught the ball when it had passed his body - then where will Zak Crawley field on his return? Joe Root, with his 200 Test catches, is a fixture at first slip, and Ben Duckett is doing well at third. The good thing is that Brook can field anywhere...

11:41 AM BST

OVER 28: SL 61/3 (Karunaratne 29* Mathews 1*) chasing 483

Atikson is at it, son, and he’s got Mathews well pinned down here. Angelo beaten outside off.

11:40 AM BST

OVER 27: SL 61/3 (Karunaratne 29* Mathews 1*) chasing 483

That brings Angelo Mathews to the crease.

11:36 AM BST

Tickets

I’m looking on the Lord’s website between overs - don’t have ages to really go through it with a fine tooth comb - but from what I can see, there are tickets for 140 in the granstand. The cheapest I can see, and again apologies to Lord’s if I am missing something, but the cheapest I can see are NINETY FIVE ENGLISH POUNDS to sit in the Compton Lower. That represents poor value, in my view.

11:30 AM BST

Day four a hard sell

Lord’s will be a half empty today. We reported before the Test that only 7,000 tickets had been sold to the public (they expect members to take attendance to 11,000). The pre-sale lifted by around 1,000 and there will be few walk ups on a nice day although not as many as a few years ago because buying tickets has changed, many are sold in advance and only online. MCC have extended the refund rule to 30 overs play, recognising that many do not want to commit to tickets that cost over £100 and only be rewarded with a few hours play and concessions are just £15. Cost is a factor, the way England speed up Test cricket reduces the amount of play and the weakness of Test cricket outside the Big Three all adds in to why day four tickets are a hard sell.

11:29 AM BST

WICKET! Prabath Jayasuriya c Brook b Woakes 4

Prabath Jayasuriya has an airy drive at a ball outside off, gets the edge and that is a very smart catch by Brook at second slip. FOW 60/3

“Harry Brook’s fielding has improved so much in the last year, a testament to the extra fitness work that he has done. He’s turned into one of England’s most reliable sip fielders - perhaps their most reliable when Zak Crawley is injured,” writes Tim Wigmore.

11:27 AM BST

OVER 26: SL 60/2 (Karunaratne 29* Jayasuriya 4*) chasing 483

Atkinson to Dimuth Karunaratne. Peculair shot, a sort of bunny hopping pull, trapped on the crease. Batsman flaps across the line, England think he has edged it. Given not out. England review. And they’ve wasted another one! He did not hit it.

Ollie Pope is oh-for-SEVEN with his reviews! Tried seven, lost seven. The stand-in skipper still working out that part of the job.

11:23 AM BST

OVER 25: SL 60/2 (Karunaratne 29* Jayasuriya 4*) chasing 483

Woakes proving away in that fifth stump channel from probably the most storied swing bowler end in cricket, Lord’s Nursery End. Jayasuriya sees out a maiden.

11:20 AM BST

Sir Geoffrey reckons England need early strikes

11:19 AM BST

OVER 24: SL 60/2 (Karunaratne 29* Jayasuriya 4*) chasing 483

Gus Atkinson is getting some lift and he’s found the edge of Dimuth Karunaratne’s bat here. It flies hot and heavy to second slip, Joe Root can only get a hand on a tough, high chance.

11:13 AM BST

OVER 23: SL 55/2 (Karunaratne 25* Jayasuriya 3*) chasing 483.

If this Sri Lankan pair can get runs here they can be seriously proud. This is hard yards. Chris Woakes to Dimuth Karunaratne, who is generally watchful until the last ball of the over, when he swats at a ball and misses.

11:12 AM BST

OVER 22: SL 55/2 (Karunaratne 25* Jayasuriya 3*) chasing 483.

Atkinson to open from the other end, the Pavillion End. Quality stuff, carry, good length. Jayasuriya negotiates a maiden.

11:10 AM BST

Some seats still available

So few are the spectators at Lord’s at this moment that it could be a Middlesex championship today, albeit one on which they are competing for the title or promotion.

11:07 AM BST

OVER 21: SL 55/2 (Karunaratne 25* Jayasuriya 3*) chasing 483.

Dimuth Karunaratne clips the first ball of the day off his pads for a couple. Second ball, he is hit on the pads, and there’s a big shout. Given not out but England like it sufficiently to review. I think this looks too high and maybe it was and maybe it wasn’t, but we will never know because the ball pitched outside leg stump so England lose a review. Not the most stellar use of the DRS. Next ball, Woakes squares Karunaratne up with one that nips away. And another delivery later in the over keeps low.

11:01 AM BST

Chris Woakes to open the bowling

He’s bowling to Dimuth Karunaratne.

10:59 AM BST

Right then

England have a chance to win the match today and that’s what they will want to do because there are some thundery showers forecast.

The overnight score was: Sri Lanka - 53/2 in 20 overs (Karunaratne 23* Jayasuriya 3*) chasing 483.

10:34 AM BST

England out for victory

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka at Lord’s

The hosts will aim to finish off the tourists, who are 52 for two and 430 behind, and win the series today.

With only 7,000 tickets shifted before the game – though a further 1,000 have been bought since – it will be interesting to see what kind of crowd is at the home of cricket today.

But as bad light cut short day three just after 5pm, there should be a little more cricket to enjoy, plus the weather forecast is mostly pretty good with sun and temperatures of up to 26 degrees expected in mid afternoon – plus the Sri Lankans have shown themselves to be more than capable opponents.

Nevertheless, the expected fifth successive Test win this summer would set up the possibility of a clean sweep in both series with the third and final match against Sri Lanka starting at the Oval next Friday before attention turns to the white-ball game and the visit of Australia.

Yesterday was all about Joe Root, as the batsman surpassed Sir Alastair Cook as England’s most prolific scorer of Test centuries. It was celebrations all round at a boisterous Lord’s, but Telegraph Sport’s chief cricket writer Scyld Berry says the former captain has just one thing to do to become England’s undisputed greatest batsman.

We will have plenty of input today from our guys at Lord’s: Nick Hoult, Tim Wigmore, Scyld plus Sir Geoffrey Boycott.