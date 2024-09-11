Announcers set for Bears vs. Texans Week 2 game

The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Houston Texans (1-0) on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, where Chicago is looking to build an early win streak and pull off an upset over a top AFC squad.

The Bears’ Week 2 game will air on NBC at 7:20 p.m. CT. The television commentators for the game are Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter).

Chicago is coming off a 24-17 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans (0-1), where defense and special teams rose to the occasion as rookie Caleb Williams and the offense struggled. After trailing 17-0, the Bears scored 24 unanswered points, notching three takeaways and scoring defensive and special teams touchdowns en route to the miraculous win. But there are concerns about the offense, which failed to total 150 yards on the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Houston is coming off a close divisional contest with the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) -- Chicago's Week 3 opponent -- where they won 29-27. Quarterback C.J. Stroud connected with new receiver Stefon Diggs on two touchdowns and new running back Joe Mixon rushed for 159 yards and a score.

The Bears face a tall order against a Texans team that many have pegged as Super Bowl contenders, especially after an unimpressive offensive performance in Chicago's season opener. Can the Bears offense make improvements? And will this Chicago defense once again turn up the heat on an AFC South opponent? We'll have to wait until Sunday night to find out.

