Angry Shane Lowry sees British Open solo lead disappear over rules controversy

TROON, Scotland – Shane Lowry’s lead during the 152nd British Open took a hit due to a bad shot and a ruling that didn’t go his way on the 11th hole at Royal Troon Golf Club during the second round on Friday.

Lowry, the 2019 Open champ who opened with 66 and added three birdies and a bogey in his first 10 holes to lead by two, yanked his second shot dead left at the 11th hole into a gorse bush. According to the radio broadcast, Lowry blamed a photographer for the bad shot from a perfect lie. Lowry knew immediately that he was in a world of trouble and declared the ball lost to the rules official walking with his group, intending to take a penalty, and dropped another ball. He hit a beauty to inside 10 feet and it looked like he might escape without too much pain.

However, a spectator found Lowry’s ball in the gorse bush, which meant that Lowry had no choice but to play his original ball. Lowry argued with the rules official. According to the radio reporter, he said, “Even though I told you I didn’t want to search for it.” The rules official said, “I am very sorry, but yes.”

Shane Lowry HOT Mic 🎙️ 🔥 🤬 "As I was over the ball I could just see you putting your f—kin' camera up. Just get outta the way. Just get back there. F—k sake!” @LowryTracker pic.twitter.com/1tBmDF8vTh — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 19, 2024

According to the Rules of Golf, as soon as the ball is found it is back in play and the second ball on the green is no longer an option to play.

“It’s one of those rules where common sense is thrown out,” said radio commentator Brendon de Jonge.

Lowry asked for a second opinion but the ruling stood. He elected to take an unplayable lie. He could’ve dropped within two club lengths but it wouldn’t have given him much of a shot so instead took the option of taking the ball back on line of sight into the 12th fairway. After the penalty shot, he knocked his fourth to the fringe and took two putts for a double-bogey 6. Lowry led the championship by two when he teed off at No. 11, Railway, but after his Railway nightmare, he left tied for the lead with Englishman Daniel Brown.

“Is this really going to mess with the mind of Shane Lowry?” the radio host asked.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek