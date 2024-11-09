Angers Predicted XI v PSG: Le Sco on the hunt for third consecutive victory

Angers SCO will host Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Raymond Kopa on the back of two wins in a row. Despite losing their first three games of the season, Le SCO have shown marked improvement and a victory over AS Monaco might give a slither of hope against the league leaders.

If it ain’t broke, why fix it? This appears to be the message that Alexandre Dujeux will take into the upcoming game, as he’ll likely name an unchanged lineup for the third game in a row. Jean-Eudes Aholou was the hero against Monaco when he shot a thunderous effort from outside of the box to secure the club’s first away win in Ligue 1 since 2022.

Yahia Fofana will likely be busy again. The goalkeeper kept out a number of attempts from Monaco’s attack, including a point-blank effort from Breel Embolo. However, it will be hard to keep another clean sheet with Angers coming up against the league’s most potent attack who have scored 29 in ten games.

Angers likely lineup vs PSG

Yahia Fofana; Florent Hanin, Jordan Lefort, Emmanuel Biumla, Carlens Arcus; Jean-Eudes Aholou, Haris Belkebla; Farid El Melali, Himad Abdelli, Jim Allevinah; Ibrahima Niane. (L’Éq)

