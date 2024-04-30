Angels star Mike Trout to have surgery for torn meniscus, will be out indefinitely

Mike Trout is once again going to be sidelined.

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder has a torn meniscus in his left knee and will undergo surgery, general manager Perry Minasian announced Tuesday. Minasian didn't announce a timetable for Trout's recovery, but it is not believed to be a season-ending injury and the team expects to have Trout back at some point this season.

"It's just frustrating," an emotional Trout told reporters after the announcement.

It's the latest devastating blow for the three-time MVP.

In 2021, a torn calf muscle limited Trout to just 36 games. The following year he was able to play 119 games but a back injury led to a stint on the injured list. Last season, Trout suffered a hand injury after fouling a pitch off of it that limited him to just 82 games.

From 2021-23, Trout missed 249 games, more than half of the possible games he could play. Now he's set to miss more time.

Trout had a relatively healthy start to this season, appearing in all of the Angels' first 29 games. The day prior to the announcement of his injury, he played the entirety of Los Angeles' 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies with one walk, a stolen base and run scored.

Trout said he felt a bit of discomfort in the third inning of Monday's game and "didn't think anything of it." He said he felt sore after the game and he had a hard time sleeping, leading him to ask to get his leg checked out on Tuesday, where it was revealed he tore his meniscus.

He had hit .220 this season with 10 home runs — tied for the league lead — and 14 RBI. The Angels are 11-18 and sit in fourth place in the AL West.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mike Trout injury: Angels star has torn meniscus, will have surgery