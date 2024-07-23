Angels face the Mariners with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Angels (43-57, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (53-49, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (5-7, 3.71 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (6-5, 2.79 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -185, Angels +154; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners leading the series 1-0.

Seattle is 31-21 in home games and 53-49 overall. The Mariners have a 31-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles is 21-28 on the road and 43-57 overall. The Angels have a 23-49 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.P. Crawford has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 32 RBI for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 10-for-38 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Logan O'Hoppe has a .277 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 13 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Zachary Neto is 14-for-34 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .219 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Angels: 6-4, .234 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: day-to-day (ankle), J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (hand), Ryne Stanek: day-to-day (back), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (abductor), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Griffin Canning: day-to-day (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (hand), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press