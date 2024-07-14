Angels bring 2-1 series advantage over Mariners into game 4

Seattle Mariners (52-45, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (40-55, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (6-5, 2.94 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Angels: Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.83 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -146, Angels +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners with a 2-1 series lead.

Los Angeles is 21-29 in home games and 40-55 overall. The Angels are 28-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle is 52-45 overall and 22-27 in road games. The Mariners have a 25-13 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday's game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Mariners are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan O'Hoppe has a .279 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 13 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Mickey Moniak is 11-for-37 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has a .267 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has nine doubles and 10 home runs. Cal Raleigh is 14-for-41 with six home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .209 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .245 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (hand), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (abductor), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press