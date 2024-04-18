Angel Yin withdraws from LPGA’s Chevron Championship with ankle injury

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Angel Yin withdrew from the Chevron Championship after carding a first-round 78. Yin, who was in a wheelchair earlier this season after breaking her left ankle in Austria, was in too much pain to carry on at the Club at Carlton Woods.

Defending champion Lilia Vu didn’t even make it to the first tee on Thursday before she had to withdraw with pain back. The two players who squared off in a playoff here last year were too banged up to give it another go.

Yin made her first start of the season two weeks at the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas where she took a share of fifth.

Angel Yin withdrew following her first round at The Chevron Championship due to a foot injury. @LPGA — LPGA Media (@LPGAMedia) April 18, 2024

Yin told Golfweek on the eve of the championship that she felt a great deal of pain walking the fairways of Jack Nicklaus Signature Course and during the follow-through of her swing. Cross-country flights seemed to make things worse.

While Yin wouldn’t reveal the details of what she was doing during the time of the “avoidable accident,” she did say that she made a mistake by taking off her air cast every night for two weeks in Austria.

“That was wrong,” she said. “My doctor was not too happy.”

With the Olympics on the line, Yin was pleased to be back in action in time for the first major of the year. A little nervous, too.

Unfortunately, it didn’t last.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek