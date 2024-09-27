Angel Reese spoke out about the racist fan incidents plaguing the WNBA

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese is speaking out as the conversation around racist incidents targeted at WNBA players understandably intensifies.

Sharing a clip from ESPN's Andraya Carter addressing the problematic issues the league faces, Reese shared her perspective about how she feels she's been treated during the past two years.

"Y’all know i’ve been going through this for the last 2 years but was told 'save the tears' & 'stop playing victim,'" Reese shared through her social media on Thursday evening. "Y’all a little late to the party and could have tried to put out this fire way before it started…."

You can see Reese's full statement below via Twitter (X).

Y’all know i’ve been going through this for the last 2 years but was told “save the tears” & “stop playing victim”. Y’all a little late to the party and could have tried to put out this fire way before it started…. https://t.co/EuMfYtzgSA — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 26, 2024

I’ve never in my life had privilege but I definitely know the power I have through my platform. That didn’t come overnight. I grew that on my OWN. With that being said, I will continue to use my voice in the right way & say what’s right even though it has backfired on me to be… — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 26, 2024

For the past 2 years, the media has benefited from my pain & me being villainized to create a narrative. They allowed this. This was beneficial to them. I sometimes share my experiences of things that have happened to me but I’ve also allowed this to happen to me for way too long… — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) September 27, 2024

