Angel Reese Selected by Chicago Sky with 7th Pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft

The LSU alum was supported by her parents and brother during the draft in Brooklyn, New York

Sarah Stier/Getty Angel Reese poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected seventh overall pick by the Chicago Sky during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City.

Angel Reese is officially a member of the Chicago Sky!

The 21-year-old former LSU Tigers star was selected by the WNBA team with the seventh pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 15 at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The league's commissioner Cathy Engelbert presented Reese with her No. 24 jersey and the two posed together at the podium.

John Nacion/Sportico via Getty Angel Reese at the WNBA Draft 2024 held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City.

Reese's parents, Angel Webb Reese and Michael Reese, and her brother, Julian Reese, were there to support their daughter at the draft.



For her big night, Reese wore a hooded shimmery black and silver gown, with a deep scoop neckline and an open back feature.

Alongside Reese on the Chicago Sky, the draft's No. 3 pick Kamilla Cardoso will be joining the team.

Andy Lyons/Getty Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Tigers reacts in a game against the UCLA Bruins during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on March 30, 2024

Reese initially announced her declaration for the 2024 draft on April 3, both in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) and in an interview with Vogue published in tandem with Reese's social media post.

Reese wrote, "Grateful for these last four years and excited for this next chapter. #BAYOUBARBIEOUT," along with a video tribute to her four years at the university on X.

In the video, Reese thanked her family, her mom, teachers, coaches and managers, among others, for their support during her college career, all set to various clips of her on the court.

"All of this is because of you, thank you for loving me and supporting me in everything I do," Reese said in a voiceover.

Christopher Polk/Variety Angel Reese at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

"I'm leaving college with everything I've ever wanted," Reese continued, listing "a degree, a national championship, and this platform I could have never imagined" as highlights she's taking away from her experience at LSU.

Speaking to Vogue about her four years at LSU, Reese said, “To sum it up, it’s been crazy. I’ve done everything I wanted to in college."

The 2023 ESPY's breakout athlete of the year noted, "I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready.”



