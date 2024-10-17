Angel Reese Says She Hopes to 'Be Teammates' with Caitlin Clark During Their WNBA Careers

"We brought a lot of fans to this league, and I thought, we're going to continue to do that," Reese said

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese

As rookies on opposing teams, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark continued their on-court rivalry in the WNBA this season — but the Chicago Sky star is interested in a future together.

During an interview with WSJ. magazine for their cover story, Reese discussed her relationship and history with Clark, which dates back to college when they were stars for LSU and the University of Iowa, respectively.

Reese, 22, started by pointing out that their much-discussed competition — which drew headlines during the 2023 NCAA tournament — is just a normal part of sports, men's or women's.

“Me and Caitlin have been playing against each other since we were kids. It's just a full circle moment of how women are viewed when it comes to trash talking and it's okay, in men's sport. So we're going to normalize that in women's sports as well. It's just super competitive,” Reese said.

She continued, adding that she hopes the two can be teammates in the future. “I think we're two great competitors. We brought a lot of fans to this league, and I thought, we're going to continue to do that and one day, hopefully we can be teammates," Reese said.

WSJ. Magazine Angel Reese, A'Ja Wilsom WSJ

Reese and Clark are largely credited with bringing increased attention to the WNBA since they were drafted earlier this year, and the viewership numbers and revenue confirm that the league is in the best position it’s ever been.

Per WSJ, the average WNBA attendance is up almost 50% year-over-year and network viewership on ESPN is at a 170% high. “In my four years as commissioner prior to this, I got 40 emails, probably, from fans,” the WNBA’s Cathy Engelbert told the magazine. “I get 4,000 a week now.”

Fellow WSJ. magazine cover star and Las Vegas Aces standout A’ja Wilson spoke on Reese’s prowess on the court during her rookie season — and how she reminds her of herself.

"It's been super cool to play against her. Obviously I've watched her throughout her collegiate career, even winning back in Maryland. My good friend actually was coaching her at that time, so that's how I honestly started to follow Angel. And I saw a little bit of myself in her. No matter what I do, I'm going to make sure that I go all out and I give it 100%. And I saw that, just the motor that she has, I was like, oh yeah, that is young A'ja 100%."

