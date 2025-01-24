Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham 'playing with fire' by not making more signings

Demand: Ange Postecoglou (REUTERS)

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has warned the club they will be "playing with fire" without making new signings in the transfer window.

Postecoglou's squad has been decimated by injuries this winter and the Australian could be without 11 players for Sunday's visit of Leicester in the Premier League.

He has repeatedly called for "help" for the squad during the January window but acknowledged before the mid-week win over Hoffenheim in the Europa League that Spurs might not add to the squad before the February 3 deadline, following the addition of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky at the start of the month.

For Postecoglou, there are obvious pitfalls in not making signings this month and on Friday he acknowledged that his players would struggle to "maintain performance" without help, warned of the prospect of further injuries and said he must be "careful" with teenagers Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Mikey Moore, who have all become key members of a depleted squad.

We're sort of playing with fire by not bringing anyone in. But the club is trying to change that situation

Ange Postecoglou

Pushed for more detail on why the club was still yet to sign a senior outfield player after 24 days of the window, the 59-year-old said: "There's not a lot more depth I can give.

"I've still got to manage this team and get them ready. We got back [from Germany] at 2am last night. I'm not out there trying to find opportunities for the club, that's not my role at this time. There isn't time to do it.

"I have daily communication with Johan [Lange, technical director] in particular and he's trying everything he possibly can to get the help we need.

"I don't think I'm stating anything other than the obvious and for me to come here and say something else would be disingenuous: this playing group needs help.

"There's no doubt about that. We're sort of playing with fire by not bringing anyone in. But the flip side of that is the club is trying to change that situation."

Dominic Solanke is the latest huge blow injury for Spurs (Getty Images)

Asked if the club had money to spend this month, Postecoglou added: "I don't ask those questions. It's not something I'm involved in, it's not something I have exposure to. My discussions with Johan and the club have been about trying to get some help for the players and I'll let them do their jobs."

Postecoglou believes UEFA's extended European calendar, which has included January fixtures for the first time, has been a factor in a slow month and believes the market may pick up after the conclusion of the initial league phases next week.

"I really think that has been a factor because if you look at the way European competitions are stacked up, that would be done and dusted by now and people would know if they are in the Champions League or if they are in the Europa League and adjusted their sights," he said.

Antonin Kinsky remains the only January signing so far (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

"Maybe after last night and I’ve had a close look at the three-page [Europa League] table, thankfully we’re on the first so I don’t need to go beyond that, but if there is any significant clubs in there and out of the competition, it may make things happen a little bit quicker."

Postecoglou could be without 11 injured players against the Foxes, with Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr all doubts, but is hopeful that key centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven could return in time for the crunch double-header against Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, respectively, in early February.

"Of the long-terms, they are the only two, Micky and Romero, who have a chance of that week," he said. "But we've still got sort of 12 days or something. Part of that process is to see how they cope with training over the next week or so. Both of them are scheduled around that sort of time to be available."

Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke are also sidelined, with varying return dates over the next few months.