Ange Postecoglou snaps back at reporter over Tottenham defensive frailties

Painful: Ange Postecoglou (REUTERS)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou snapped back at questions over his injury-ravaged defence after a 6-3 home loss to Liverpool.

Spurs served up another chaotic game to sign off on before Christmas, conceding three goals in each half as a rampant Reds side made clear their title credentials.

Postecoglou made no changes from the 4-3 win over Manchester United and his players were visibly tiring in the face of multiple injuries, as Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray and Djed Spence again deputised in defence.

Asked by BBC Sport if there were any factors apart from injuries are behind defensive struggles, Postecoglou said: "I'm just going to stop answering these questions. If people can't see the obvious I‘m not going to point it out. Make of it what you want, yes we're conceding goals.

"If you want to discount the fact we’re missing a goalkeeper, two centre-backs and left-back and that hasn't coincided with what we're doing… I don’t know what to say anymore. I think people make up their mind in their own way. They either think what I’m doing is good or bad, and that’s fine.

"It’s fairly significant, if you took out Liverpool’s goalkeeper, two centre-backs and a left-back - or any team other than Liverpool, they'd find it tough going as well."