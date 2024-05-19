Ange Postecoglou has more 'lofty ambitions' for Tottenham after fifth-placed finish confirmed

Spurs beat Sheffield United on the final day (Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League is a good achievement in his first season but insisted he has "lofty ambitions".

Spurs confirmed their place in next season's Europa League with a 3-0 win at relegated Sheffield United on the final day of the season.

Dejan Kulusevski's double and Pedro Porro's strike ensured they finished above Chelsea.

That represents progress in the first season after star striker Harry Kane's departure and they will look to push on next term.

"It is a great challenge in the Premier League and taking over a big club that didn't have a great year last year, you understand it is not going to run smoothly," Postecoglou said.

"I have enjoyed the whole season. I have got some lofty ambitions for the football club and until we reach that point I am not going to be smiling too much.

"I have enjoyed it and looking forward to pushing on from here.

"I am obviously not delighted with the way we finished the season but in fairness to the players and staff we have been in the top five all season, in a year where there was a fair bit of upheaval.

"We finished eighth last year, player turnover, different football, different way of training, it is not easy to maintain a level when you are trying to do that.

"Even in our tough periods this year we have still been competitive for the most part. I think I have got maximum effort, which is all a manager can ask for."