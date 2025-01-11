Ange Postecoglou confirms latest on Timo Werner's Tottenham future amid transfer speculation

Timo Werner will not be leaving Tottenham in January (Getty Images)

Tottenham are not in a position to let Timo Werner leave the club this month, Ange Postecoglou has said.

The German forward is into the final six months of an 18-month loan to Spurs from parent club RB Leipzig but has struggled for form this season.

Some publications in Germany have reported that Werner, 28, is on the radar of Eintracht Frankfurt, given their striker Omar Marmoush is attracting concrete interest from the likes of Manchester City.

Tottenham are reticent to allow any players to leave this month, though, due to an injury pile-up which has left Postecoglou with a depleted squad.

The Spurs boss was asked whether he expects Werner will still be at the north London club by the end of the January window.

“Yeah,” he replied. “The last thing I want is to lose another player at the moment.

“The other night after Rodrigo [Bentancur] went off, we had 11 first-team players out. We’re not letting anyone go at this point.”

Postecoglou replaced Werner at half-time and later deemed his performance “unacceptable” after the 1-1 draw with Rangers in the Europa League last month.

The Aussie reflected a month on, saying: “It was feedback. It was what I obviously felt that day. I think he’s made an impact, even on the weekend when he came on, he’s got certain attributes that can hurt any team.

“You saw that on the weekend, he’s got a real turn of pace. We’ve needed that in games at times, particularly late in games.

“His attitude has never been a problem in terms of the way he trains, or the way he’s going about things.

“I felt that day, particularly with the situation we were in and him being a senior player, he could have contributed more.”

Postecoglou added: “But since then, he’s made an impact as we’ve wanted to. There’s certainly never been any problems with his attitude.”