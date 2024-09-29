Ange Postecoglou believes Tottenham have turned key corner in new message to doubters

Ange Postecoglou says his Tottenham side were "everything we want to be" in the 3-0 win over 10-man Manchester United on Sunday.

Spurs earned their first away win at a 'big-six' rival under Postecoglou as they thrashed sorry United at Old Trafford to heap the pressure on their boss Erik ten Hag.

Goals from Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusesvki at the start of each half put Spurs in charge, with Bruno Fernandes sent off in between for a lunge on James Maddison shortly before the interval.

Dominic Solanke added a third and only wasteful finishing and some smart saves from United goalkeeper Andre Onana stopped Spurs running up an even bigger score.

"We were real good," Postecoglou said afterwards. "Obviously it is a great victory. I thought the manner of the performance, we played our football really aggressively. That is everything we want to be.

"I could see the boys' attitude, they were not dwelling on missed chances. I knew the goals would come. We should have probably had a couple more.

"The lads were outstanding. I thought we showed real belief and conviction in our football today and were really aggressive in everything, aggressive without the ball, aggressive without the ball, really positive in our intent and a fantastic all-round performance."

High praise: Ange Postecoglou hailed Tottenham’s performance against Manchester United (Getty Images)

Spurs had more of the ball in their opening-day draw with Leicester and the frustrating defeats by Newcastle and Arsenal but failed to convert their chances.

Postecoglou was encouraged by his players' calmness in front of goal against United and believes they have turned a corner in the final third.

"Yeah, definitely," he said. "It helps that obviously Dom's overcome his crisis of confidence for 180 minutes and now he's back to some sort of fitness and he's leading the line really well and Brennan.

“But just in general, I think the team, like I said, it just felt that as I kept saying, I thought we played really well, we played well at Newcastle, we played well against Arsenal, but we just missed chances and it felt like there was a desperation about us trying to get another one.

"We did have some fantastic chances that we probably should have put away, but the pleasing thing for me was that I just got a sense that the players weren't dwelling on it, they were just focused. 'Ok, let's go again and grab another one'.

"And I think that's when it can become slightly frustrating if we're kind of dwelling on or second guessing ourselves. I think we had a little bit of that in the first two or three games of the season where we missed a lot of chances and it just felt like we were getting more and more desperate with every missed chance."

Postecoglou acknowledged that there are still doubters about his developing side but says he was always confident that Spurs are a top team.

"I know people are still not convinced, but I just keep relying on what I see and what I believe in, in terms of the kind of football you want to play and when we're not affected too much by disruption and injuries as we were last year, I still think home or away we're a good football team," he added.