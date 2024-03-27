Andy Robertson: 'Surreal' to see my face immortalised in playing cards

Andy Robertson at the unveiling of the mosaic depicting the Scotland captain using playing cards, courtesy of renowned artist Helen Marshall (left) (Topps)

By Paul Martin, Sportsbeat

Andy Robertson has made a career out of slicing open opposition defences but ripping open packs of cards gives the Liverpool star almost as much satisfaction.

More than 5,000 such cards have been used to create a unique mosaic of the Scotland captain’s face, which is currently on display at Hampden Park courtesy of renowned artist Helen Marshall.

The collection includes legends of the game who have lit up previous European Championships and Robertson is determined to follow in their footsteps this summer as Scotland look to improve on a dismal Euro 2020.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “When I walked in the room, I didn’t quite know how it had been made.

“But when you get closer to it, you see the different players and all of it put together, and it’s amazing to see that.

“It’s a bit surreal, I don’t think I’ve ever had anything like that made for me before. I did say to her (Helen) that she must be bored of looking at my face and I think she will be happy to move on from it!

🗣️ "Pretty surreal looking at it! She must be quite bored of looking at my face!"



Scotland captain Andy Robertson like you've never seen before as he reacts to seeing a 12m² mosaic of his face made of over 5,000 trading cards, featuring players from Euro 2024! 🖼️ pic.twitter.com/7E7z48MP7f — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 24, 2024

“My brother and I always used to collect cards and sticker books as kids, we loved doing it. I have a son now who is right into his sticker books, he loves doing it and seeing his favourite players.

“All kids enjoy it opening the packs and seeing who is in it and that never leaves you. Even when I open them with him now, I still get excited to see who is in them.

“It gives you more of an interest in football and when I look at my son, that is where his interest has grown. It is how he started to learn about different players and things like that.

“I’m not always his favourite [to collect], I think John McGinn took over from me at one point. But I always try and make sure I’m number one in the house, that’s for sure!”

Robertson is focused on helping Liverpool end Jurgen Klopp’s glittering reign with at least one piece of silverware between now and the start of the Euros, with a treble still up for grabs.

And the left-back believes Scotland’s chances of escaping the group stage at a major tournament for the first time will be boosted by the fact several of his international teammates have similarly nail-biting run-ins ahead of them.

“If you are building momentum personally, that always helps the team,” he said.

“Billy Gilmour is having a massive season for Brighton; he has really stepped up for them and become a regular starter. Ryan Christie has done unbelievably well for Bournemouth in a different position.

“We have a lot to play for between now and the end of the season – people going for trophies, or the top four, or promotion in the Championship.

“Competing at the top of leagues and for cups all helps feed that winning mentality and confidence.”

