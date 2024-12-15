Andy Reid provided an encouraging update on Patrick Mahomes' scary injury in win over Browns

Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A 13-1 season for the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs almost went down in flames on Sunday.

In the late fourth quarter of a double-digit win over the lowly Cleveland Browns, Patrick Mahomes was dangerously sandwiched between two Browns defenders. His ankle was rolled up on during the sequence, and he had to leave the game early at potential risk of a serious ailment.

According to head coach Andy Reid, Mahomes seems to be OK. Mahomes did not, in fact, break his ankle, either. But it is a "sore" high-ankle sprain, and he is officially week-to-week.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who left today’s game early with a right-ankle injury, is considered to be week-to-week, source say based on the preliminary diagnosis.



X-Rays were negative. More tests and info coming on Monday. pic.twitter.com/OsSdEovaTR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 15, 2024

It's a good thing the Chiefs will likely have the No. 1 seed in the AFC, giving Mahomes more time to rest for the playoffs. This could have been a lot worse for Kansas City.

