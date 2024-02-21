Andy Murray v Jakub Mensik LIVE: Qatar Open tennis result and reaction as Murray loses marathon match

Andy Murray will try to secure a Qatar Open quarter-final spot (EPA)

Andy Murray will hope to build on his first win of 2024 as he faces Jakub Mensik in the last 16 of the Qatar Open this afternoon.

Murray finally ended his six-match losing streak that stretched back to October of last year when he battled past Alexandre Muller 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the first round on Tuesday and will now fight for a place in the quarter-finals in Doha, with Czech 18-year-old Mensik standing in his way.

The 36-year-old Brit was defiant last week in quelling retirement talk and is hopeful that the Qatar Open, where he reached the final of last year, continues to be a happy hunting ground now he has ended his drought.

Big-serving teenager Mensik is his next opponent after the talented youngster overcame fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6, 6-4 in the first round. He is currently ranked 116 in the world, 66 places below Murray, but is a star on the rise and will provide a tough test for the Scot.

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-7 (4-7) Jakub Mensik - MENSIK WINS MARATHON MATCH!

16:57 , Luke Baker

AND MENSIK HAS DONE IT. Great serve and a couple of shots later, he finishes it. Andy Murray falls just short as he falls 6-7, 7-6, 6-7 to Jakub Mensik.

What a match. What a comeback form Murray in that final set but what a win for Mensik. The 18-year-old showed exactly why he’s a star of the future.

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-6 (4-6) Jakub Mensik*

16:56 , Luke Baker

The serve is good from Mensik and now he has two match points at 6-4 ahead. The first is on his serve.

Murray 4-6 Mensik

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-6 (4-5) Jakub Mensik*

16:55 , Luke Baker

Mensik will sniff an opportunity to take control of this tiebreak with a min-break. No such luck on the first point as Murray comes into the net behind a deep backhand and there’s no angle for his opponent, who goes wide.

But a stunning passing shot from Mensik on the next as Murray serve-volleys but the volley isn’t great. Mensik has the mini-break!

Murray 4-5 Mensik

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-6 (3-4) Jakub Mensik

16:53 , Luke Baker

It’s a first lead of the tiebreak for Mensik as a first serve doesn’t come back over the ner. Pressure on Murray to hold his two serves

Murray 3-4 Mensik

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-6 (3-3) Jakub Mensik*

16:52 , Luke Baker

Second serve from Mensik and Murray tries to step in with the forehand but Mensik in control of the rally and Murray goes narrowly long. We’re 3-3 at the change of ends. One serve to come from Mensik

Murray 3-3 Mensik

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-6 (3-2) Jakub Mensik*

16:51 , Luke Baker

Murray looking to consolidate the mini-break by holding his two serves here. But first point, he’s broken back. Not a great second serve, good deep return and Murray nets. Back on serve.

Lovely response from the Brit as he finds a big first serve and then a clean forehand winner past Mensik.

Murray 3-2 Mensik

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-6 (2-1) Jakub Mensik

16:49 , Luke Baker

Murray went 3-0 up in the second-set tiebreak. What he wouldn’t give for that again... First step done as he dictates the rally once more and Mensik goes narrowly long to fall 2-0 down.

Big first serve out wide from Mensik and his term to shout in delight as the return is long.

Murray 2-1 Mensik

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-6 (1-0) Jakub Mensik*

16:48 , Luke Baker

Long rally to open things up but Murray in control as he moves Mensik around the court and bangs a winner down

Murray 1-0 Mensik

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-6 Jakub Mensik

16:47 , Luke Baker

Some shouts of frustration from Murray as Mensik moves to 40-0. “Awful shot” in amongst it from the Brit. But fair play to Mensik, pulls out another forehand winner and he’s won the game to love. Sublime.

Only right that this goes to a final-set tiebreak, really.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-5 Jakub Mensik*

16:45 , Luke Baker

From 5-2 down, Murray has produced tennis from the gods. Some of his best stuff post-hip surgery. How on earth does Mensik recover now?

That’s some start though! Goes aggressive and puts away a giant forehand before a mammoth serve makes it 30-0

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-5 Jakub Mensik*

16:44 , Luke Baker

Murray wins the point for 30-30. He can’t afford to lose this game after all the work he’s put in... Mensik goes long and it’s 40-30.

And Murray wins the game to 30 with an ace. Suddenly Mensik is serving to stay in the match, having twice failed to serve it out. WOW! What a turnaround from 5-2...

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 5-5 Jakub Mensik

16:42 , Luke Baker

At 5-2 down with Mensik serving, Murray was out of this match but, as he’s done for his whole career, he’s dug deep and got both breaks back. All the momentum with Murray now and Mensik is reeling.

A simple put-away to make it 15-0 but Mensik hits back with two points of his own. 15-30.

This is now the longest match in Qatar Open history as we go past the 3hr 9min mark... Classic Murray

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 5-5 Jakub Mensik - MURRAY BREAKS BACK AGAIN TO KEEP THE MATCH ALIVE

16:39 , Luke Baker

A long rally follows on point three but it’s Murray on top again! He’s got three break points as Mensik hits the net!

Still no first serve from the Czech and Murray marmalises a backhand return. The Czech gets back in the point but Murray into the net and puts away a forehand. He gets the second break back!

ANDY MURRAY HAS GOT A DOUBLE BREAK BACK.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 4-5 Jakub Mensik*

16:37 , Luke Baker

Murray is battling hard! Immediaely 0-15 as a forehand pass is too strong for Mensik. A world-class return on the next point when he gets a look at a second serve. It’s 0-30! Mensik badly needs a first serve

*denotes next to serve

16:36 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Mensik earned the double break. And that has proved important after he failed to serve out the match at the first time of asking

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 4-5 Jakub Mensik*

16:34 , Luke Baker

An unreturned serve for 40-0 and although Mensik wins one point, Murray sees out the game for a hold. Big pressure on Mensik now as he tries to serve out the match following this changeover.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 3-5 Jakub Mensik

16:33 , Luke Baker

All Murray can do here is hold serve and force Mensik to serve it out again, knowing he’s already failed once. Some crunching groundstrokes and he moves into a 30-0 lead.

The match passes the three-hour mark. Murray wants it to go on for a little longer yet.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 3-5 Jakub Mensik - MURRAY GETS ONE BREAK BACK

16:31 , Luke Baker

Not much you can do with that serve out wide though. It’s 30-30. Murray does then earn a break point though and he gets one of the breaks back!

A deep forehand can’t be returned and Murray is somehow still alive in this match.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 2-5 Jakub Mensik*

16:29 , Luke Baker

Mensik serving for the match. Will he hold his nerve? Huge first serve and it’s 15-0 before Murray can even blink. But a longer rally goes the Brit’s way for 15-15.

Some deep Murray forehands force the mistake. 15-30...

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 2-5 Jakub Mensik* - MENSIK GETS THE DOUBLE BREAK

16:27 , Luke Baker

First break point and Mensik gets a look at a second serve. And he takes it with an extraordinary pick-up! Deft backhand overhead from Murray looks to be beyond the Czech’s reach but he slides and flicks it back across court for a clean winner.

Mensik has the double break and is on the brink of victory.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 2-4 Jakub Mensik

16:25 , Luke Baker

Bad, bad news for Murray as he falls 0-30 down on his own serve. A second break here would likely be curtains.

Good serve to narrow the deficit to 15-30 but a beautifully-disguised drop shot and Mensik has two break points.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 2-4 Jakub Mensik

16:23 , Luke Baker

And now it’s a break point for Murray. He goes marginally too deep with a forehand, slightly too aggressive but the first serve down the middle bails him out! Break point saved with Murray unable to get near it.

Good forehand volley at the net on the next point from the Czech teenager and a Murray netting seals the hold. He dodged a bullet there.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 2-3 Jakub Mensik*

16:20 , Luke Baker

Murray being shifted all around the court by his young opponent, who takes control of this game early on to move 30-0 ahead. But the Brit strikes back, forcing a couple of mistakes and gives himself a sniff at 30-30...

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 2-3 Jakub Mensik*

16:16 , Luke Baker

Murray not backing down from the challenge though. A thunderous serve out wide sees him race to 30-0 ahead.

Mensik refuses to lie down. A thunderous cross-court forehand is unstoppable before Murray gets too cute with an attempted drop shot. 30-30 could set alarm bells ringing but two mammoth first serves at the perfect moment seals the hold. He needs a break of serve though.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 1-3 Jakub Mensik

16:12 , Luke Baker

Thumping, sizzling backhand down the line from Mensik for a clean winner leaves Murray rooted to the spot. An ace out wide later in the game simply confirms his dominance on serve at the moment.

Four aces in his first two service games of the decider and Murray can’t really get near him at the moment. Hold to love.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 1-2 Jakub Mensik*

16:09 , Luke Baker

Murray producing some big serving of his own to get a game on the board in this third set. This has turned into a physical battle now and the Brit is landing some blows. Hold to 15.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 0-2 Jakub Mensik

16:07 , Luke Baker

Murray right in the game at 15-15 and 30-30 but Mensik delivers a big first serve to bring up game point and then an ace down the middle seals it. Great consolidation of the hold and Murray on the back foot in this decider now.

*denotes next to serve

16:05 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Murray won that second-set tiebreak to force a decider

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 0-1 Jakub Mensik* - MENSIK BREAKS!

16:04 , Luke Baker

A huge roar of frustration from Murray as he makes a mess of the next point and it’s break point to Mensik. Second serve sent down and Mensik takes advantage!

Moves Murray one side to the other and gets the break! Murray thumps the court in frustration with his racket and yells out “BULLS***”. Surprised he didn’t get a warning for that but either way, he’s a break down in the early going.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 0-0 Jakub Mensik

16:01 , Luke Baker

Mensik wins the next point and Murray fiddles with his shoes afterwards. Has that tumble done a bit of damage? Great touch on the next point from the Brit though, slicing a drop shot that has Mensik sliding and then puts it away for 30-30.

Big serve brings up game point but a good point from Mensik on a long rally forces the mistake and brings us to deuce.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 0-0 Jakub Mensik

15:58 , Luke Baker

Murray gingerly back to his feet. He seems fine to continue. May have just shaken him up a little.

First point post-tumble is a Murray serve that is returned into the net, so we’re at 15-15

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 0-0 Jakub Mensik

15:56 , Luke Baker

Oh no! On the very first point of the third set Murray goes down hard. It looks like he may have rolled his ankle? Concern from opponent Mensik and the umpire.

*denotes next to serve

A nasty fall for Murray - and 18-year-old Mensik heads over to check his opponent is alright 🙏#QatarExxonMobilOpen pic.twitter.com/wQyBTIzftY — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 21, 2024

*Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 0-0 Jakub Mensik

15:53 , Luke Baker

A classic Andy Murray marathon match and we wouldn’t have it any other way! After about 2 hours and 20 minutes of play, we’re heading for a deciding set in Doha.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6 (7-3) Jakub Mensik - MURRAY WINS THE SECOND SET

15:51 , Luke Baker

Murray on the brink as he goes back behind Mensik with a clean backhand winner. Five set points for the Brit!

First one saved with a big first serve and the second goes begging as well as a Murray return goes wide. But here’s the big two, on Murray’s serve...

And he takes it! Mensik has a net cord but Murray thumps a backhand that the Czech can’t return and MURRAY WINS THE SECOND SET 7-3 IN A TIEBREAK!

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 6-6 (5-1) Jakub Mensik

15:48 , Luke Baker

Murray takes a long time with his second serve, then it’s called a let and he delivers again, eventually winning the point by coming to the net and putting away the backhand volley. A powerful first serve sets him up in the next point and he dictates the point from there, finishing it with a lovely drop shot.

A big couple of points for the Brit there as it’s now 3-0 with clear water between him and Mensik, even though it’s only one mini-break. Another break in play as Mensik has to re-lace his shoes again!

But Murray unfazed and now has the double mini-break as Mensik goes long! The Czech finally gets on the board at 4-1 but his next return hits the net and Murray is in complete control at 5-1 at the change of ends.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 6-6 (1-0) Jakub Mensik

15:42 , Luke Baker

A long opening point but eventually Murray floats a backhand volley beyond the stretching Mensik. A much better start to this tiebreak than the first, when Murray double faulted.

A short break in play as Mensik heads back to his seat to replace his shoes after the laces on his initial pair appear to have frayed. All well within the rules.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 6-6 Jakub Mensik*

15:40 , Luke Baker

Murray serving to stay in the match once again. Mensik starts in style with a sumptuous-looking lob that leaves his opponent stranded but lands just long.

Murray then into the net on the following point but this time Mensik delivers a passing shot that clips the outside of the line. The Czech goes long for 30-15 and Murray then shifts him around the court as he comes forward again to win the point.

Big serve is out, hold secured and we’re heading for a tiebreak in this second set. Surely we can’t have a tiebreak as dramatic as the first set? We’ll see.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 5-6 Jakub Mensik

15:36 , Luke Baker

Mensik not afraid to come forward and thumps home a smash before another well-constructed point at the most crucial moment to cling on to the hold.

He moves a game away from victory once more and Murray will now have to serve it out to force a tiebreak. There has been nothing between these two men today

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 5-5 Jakub Mensik*

15:34 , Luke Baker

Stunning cross-court forehand winner on the next point from Mensik! Straight back on the horse to bring the game to 30-30. But Murray has a break point. A world-class return, on the forehand for a clean winner.

Gets a look at a second serve on break point but Mensik comes into the net, stretches brilliantly to get the ball back across the net and Murray can’t make the passing shot. Break point saved!

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 5-5 Jakub Mensik*

15:31 , Luke Baker

10 games, 10 holds of serve in this second set. How Murray would love to break that trend right here...

A long, tiring rally to open things up but it’s of the highest quality. Murray eventually outlasts the younger man, who goes inches too long with his forehand. A swinging ace outside in response makes it 15-15.

But Mensik then thumps a forehand into the net. 15-30...

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 5-5 Jakub Mensik*

15:29 , Luke Baker

The low volley on the run doesn’t clear the net from Murray and brings up a pivotal moment at 30-30. Mensik bounces on the balls of his feet, anticipating an opportunity but Murray sends him wide and earns game point.

The Scot then digs out the hold with a sublime passing shot from his forehand to keep the match alive.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 4-5 Jakub Mensik

15:27 , Luke Baker

Great point! Both men on the run at moments but Mensik’s drop shot has Murray stretching, he gets it back but the teenager can apply the finishing touch for 0-15.

Wow! Absolutely thumping cross-court backhand from Murray spits off the court and straight through for a winner. A heavy forehand then moves him to 30-15.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 4-5 Jakub Mensik

15:23 , Luke Baker

Not much you can do with a big first serve thundering in at you though, which Mensik delivers to bring up game point and then thumps an ace out wide. A sticky situation expertly navigated.

Mensik is now only one game away from his first quarter-final on the ATP Tour...

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 4-4 Jakub Mensik*

15:22 , Luke Baker

Murray is having a look at the serve here as Mensik goes long to bring us to 30-30... Now’s the time to step up the pressure

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 4-4 Jakub Mensik*

15:20 , Luke Baker

The Murray serve has stepped up a gear in this second set. He starts this game with big, unreturned serve down the middle, followed by a good, put-away volley on the backhand side.

Wins the game to love and that’s as good a service hold as you’ll see. Now to attack the Mensik serve.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 3-4 Jakub Mensik

15:17 , Luke Baker

Good awareness from Mensik as he rapidly reacts to a net cord and then defends well at the net, eventually forcing Murray to go wide.

Fist pump from the Czech as he chases down a Murray volley and slaps the winner back across court for 30-15. Another cracking passing shot as a grunting, puffing Murray successfully rumbles to return a drop shot but can only watch the ball then fly back past him for a Mensik hold as we approach the business end of this second set.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 3-3 Jakub Mensik*

15:13 , Luke Baker

Well-constructed point by Murray – forehand finds the baseline to have Mensik stretching, Murray follows it in and puts away the volley. Next point not too bad either –big ace out wide, that will do!

A serene hold to 15 for the Brit as he comes in and punishes a forehand into the back corner. He’s probably looked the stronger player in this set but can he wangle a break?

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 2-3 Jakub Mensik

15:08 , Luke Baker

Ah, Murray goes hunting for the lines with a forehand but it’s narrowly out. An inch to the right and he’d be looking at break point. Instead, Mensik can seal the game to 30 for the hold.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 2-2 Jakub Mensik*

15:07 , Luke Baker

Deft from Murray with the drop shot – soft hands and a soft landing as the ball spins away from Mensik. He responds with brute force though, pumping an ace out wide.

Yet Murray clings on – thumping cross-court forehand and a put-away volley (not dissimilar to the one he missed on set point) for 30-30...

*denotes next to serve

15:05 , Luke Baker

Here was how Murray reacted to losing that first set in heartbreaking fashion. Fair to say he wasn’t happy...

Andy Murray 6-7, 2-2 Jakub Mensik*

15:04 , Luke Baker

Murray being pushed all the way by Mensik now and he forces deuce. Fist pump from the Brit as a big first serve brings up game point and Mensik is unable to return another hefty serve.

Good battling by the 36-year-old to stay on serve.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 1-2 Jakub Mensik

14:56 , Luke Baker

Heavy ground strokes from Mensik to overpower Murray before a gorgeous, deft drop shot spins just over the net to seal the game. Great play by the Czech.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 1-1 Jakub Mensik*

14:54 , Luke Baker

Murray goes for too much when he’s in control of a rally and nets a forehand himself for 30-30. But Mensik responds in kind and Murray has a break point.

Gets a look at a second serve but it’s a good, deep serve and Mensik saves it with a volley that clips the net going out of Murray’s reach. Mensik then produces a sublime lob! On the back foot, he throws it way up in the air, over Murray and it drops like a stone on to the baseline. Great shot!

But he goes long with the forehand on the next point, so we’re back to deuce.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 1-1 Jakub Mensik*

14:50 , Luke Baker

Can Murray put some early pressure on the Mensik serve? The Czech may have pinched that first set at the death but Murray was gaining the momentum before that.

The mistakes are still coming from Mensik – he nets a mid-court forehand to make it 15-30.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 1-1 Jakub Mensik*

14:48 , Luke Baker

The crowd are trying to gee up Murray here. A good start to the game as he picks up a half-volley with the forehand to take the lead, then reads a Mensik drop shot and puts it away cross-court for 30-0.

Big serves help him win the game to 15. That’s a good, steadying hold after what has come before.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-7, 0-1 Jakub Mensik

14:46 , Luke Baker

Murray wins the opening point of the second set but Mensik steps up his level to race into a 40-15 lead. Murray thinks he’s forced deuce but Mensik’s passing shot catches the smallest sliver of the baseline, as confirmed by Hawkeye.

Murray dismayed but Mensik just about holds to start the second set.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7, 0-0 Jakub Mensik*

14:43 , Luke Baker

A heartbreaking way to lose that first set for Murray and even worse, it took 67 minutes. Physically draining and nothing to show for it.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-7 (6-8) Jakub Mensik - MENSIK WINS THE FIRST SET!

14:40 , Luke Baker

It’s all falling apart for Murray now. He loses the next point on his serve as he goes long again and Mensik has a set point of his own, on his own serve.

And he takes it. A big first serve is dug out by Murray but he’s never in the point and a desperate lunge can only send the ball long. JAKUB MENSIK WINS THE FIRST SET!

Murray thumps his racket against his bag repeatedly in frustration as he returns to his chair. He blew two set points there

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-6 (6-6) Jakub Mensik

14:38 , Luke Baker

And Murray squanders the second set point! He floats a ground stroke long and Mensik has survived two set points. How costly will that be for the Brit?

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-6 (6-5) Jakub Mensik

14:37 , Luke Baker

And now it’s two set points for Murray! Mensik gets tentative, Murray applies the pressure and the teenager goes way long with a forehand.

The first set point is on the Mensik serve and the Czech star saves it. Or, more accurately, Murray squanders it. He dominated the rally but misses the simple put-away volley into the net. The set was there for the taking! One more on his own serve though.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-6 (5-4) Jakub Mensik

14:35 , Luke Baker

Murray yelling at himself once more after netting a return – that’s not the worst thing to see, he normally plays better when fired up. On cue, a big first serve is unreturnable and then wins a short rally to lead 5-4. His first lead of the tiebreak, although we’re on serve.

Pressure reverts to Mensik

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-6 (3-3) Jakub Mensik

14:33 , Luke Baker

Early problems in the tiebreak for Murray as he immediately gives up the mini-break with a double fault although Mensik floats a backhand long to immediately give it back. Scrappy start to the tiebreak.

That’s better though – Murray controls a long rally and puts a forehand deep and unreturnable. Only to then fire a forehand long and give Mensik the mini-break once more. He throws it away with a first double fault of the day though and it’s locked at 3-3 at the change of ends as the match passes the hour mark.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 6-6 Jakub Mensik

14:28 , Luke Baker

Another long rally with nothing to choose between the men but Murray eventually goes a shade long from the forehand wing. Game point for Mensik and Murray nets a forehand causing a swipe of frustration from the Scot.

That game looked like it was there for the taking but instead we head to a tiebreak to decide this first set.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-5 Jakub Mensik*

14:26 , Luke Baker

A fist pump from Mensik as he pulls one point back and before a long rally where Murray looks in control but his floated backhand hits the net. He chunters away to himself at letting his advantage be hauled back to 30-30.

More frustration and self-flagellation from Murray as his chipped forehand failed and it gets the response as a stunning return on a huge Mensik serve sees the Czech hit the net and we’re at deuce.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 6-5 Jakub Mensik*

14:24 , Luke Baker

Mensik needs to regain some control after letting things slip from 5-3 but Murray is stepping up a gear and he pummels a backhand winner down the line.

Then Mensik misses another smash! Murray makes him play one more shot and the Czech skews it long, just how he was broken in the previous game. A slam of the racket to the floor in frustration from Mensik! 0-30...

*denotes next to serve

14:22 , Luke Baker

Here’s the moment that Andy Murray broke back. Can he pinch this first set by breaking Mensik again at 6-5?

Andy Murray 6-5 Jakub Mensik*

14:21 , Luke Baker

Mensik looked nervous for the first time in this match when trying to serve out the set and Murray let him beat himself. Good, savvy play from the veteran.

It will all be for nought if he doesn’t hold his own serve in response but the Brit has found his rhythm now and is quickly 40-0 up, including another ace. Eventually a comfortable hold to 15.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 5-5 Jakub Mensik - MURRAY BREAKS BACK

14:18 , Luke Baker

Another cracking point from Murray ending with a low, skidding backhand but Mensik looks like he’s feeling the pressure for the first time. Three break points for Murray, his first of the match.

The first sees some incredible defence, deep behind the baseline, from Murray but Mensik eventually saves it by putting away the smash. The second break point is taken however! Mensik skews a smash long and MURRAY BREAKS BACK. What a moment to do it.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 4-5 Jakub Mensik*

14:15 , Luke Baker

0-15 for, I think, the first time on Mensik’s serve today.- Followed by a long rally where the Czech comes into the net but after one successful volley, he nets with the second. 0-30 and a real chance for Murray to break back.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 4-5 Jakub Mensik*

14:12 , Luke Baker

Long baseline rally but it’s Murray who stays firm and eventually forces the Mensik error to bring up game point at 40-30. But then a double fault at the worst moment – second serve goes long and it’s deuce.

Wow! Murray finds the outer edge of the tramline with his forehand to bring up another game point and this time the Brit is clinical with an ace to squeeze out a hold.

Can Mensik serve out this first set?

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 3-5 Jakub Mensik

14:09 , Luke Baker

A must-hold for Murray to at least make Mensik serve this set out. A good second serve into the body makes it 15-15 before a heavy backhand, right on the baseline gives Mensik no chance.

Great return from Mensik on a big first serve though and it’s 30-30.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 3-5 Jakub Mensik

14:06 , Luke Baker

Ooof! Mensik absolutely pulverises a forehand straight down the line to kick off the eighth game. He doesn’t hang about from there and in a hot second he’s held to love. One game away from winning the first set at 5-3.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 3-4 Jakub Mensik*

14:03 , Luke Baker

Murray digs out a couple of big serves to take control of his latest service game and then picks out his first ace to hold to 15. That was the smoothest game of the match for Murray so far.

A chance to break Mensik and get back on level terms in this set upcoming now.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray v Jakub Mensik

14:01 , Luke Baker

Murray’s had his moments so far, such as this backhand, but Mensik has been superb. The 18-year-old as good as advertised and has control of this first set at 4-2, with the break of serve

*Andy Murray 2-4 Jakub Mensik

13:59 , Luke Baker

More high-quality tennis from Mensik before Murray stays patient during a long rally and crunches a cross-court winner from the forehand wing.

An ace down the tee from Mensik restores control though and he’s able to secure another hold of serve by defending the net superbly and finishing a backhand volley. Two more holds and the first set will be his.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 2-3 Jakub Mensik*

13:53 , Luke Baker

Murray is being bullied here. Another powerful Mensik forehand is too strong for the 36-year-old. The young gun showing no fear going toe to toe with a legend of the sport.

Murray resets and comes up with a big, unreturned first serve before a thumping backhand down the line earns him another point Gets out of trouble and holds to 15. Better from the Brit and the crowd show their appreciation – they’re definitely Team Murray.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 1-3 Jakub Mensik

13:51 , Luke Baker

Lovely backhand winner from Mensik, low down to his left and almost parallel with the floor. Great technique. Then steps into a forehand which he bangs into the back corner of the court for another clean winner.

Then a gorgeous volley when he ventures into the net, stretching to his right to put away Murray’s attempted pass. A solid hold to 15 and consolidates the break.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 1-2 Jakub Mensik* - MENSIK BREAKS MURRAY

13:46 , Luke Baker

Big trouble now as another drop shot is too telegraphed and Mensik slams the half-court forehand past Murray. Two break points for Mensik.

He only needs one! Sustained deep hitting from Mensik creates the chance and he puts away the smash. Mensik breaks Murray to 15.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 1-1 Jakub Mensik

13:44 , Luke Baker

Mensik ventures into the net but Murray picks him off with a thumping two-handed backhand pass down the line. Less success with the drop shot from the Brit on the next point as Mensik reads it and then another attempted drop doesn’t clear the net.

Trouble for Murray at 15-30?

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 1-1 Jakub Mensik

13:42 , Luke Baker

We promised a big serve from Mensik and he delivers with an ace from his very first point. The next serve locks up Murray for another quick win before a second ace makes it 40-0.

A pair of forehands go long to give Murray a sniff at 40-30 but an unreturned serve bails him out. Solid stuff from the 18-year-old.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray 1-0 Jakub Mensik*

13:38 , Luke Baker

The wind is whipping around centre court here in Doha. Murray already struggling with the ball toss on a couple of occasions.

Heavy ground strokes help take Mensik to 15-30 but Murray comes out on top in a couple of long rallies and the Czech then goes long as the Scot digs out a hold to 30.

*denotes next to serve

*Andy Murray 0-0 Jakub Mensik

13:33 , Luke Baker

Murray to serve and wins the first point of the match very nicely. A 10-stroke rally, he moves Mensik around and eventually the Czech teenager nets.

*denotes next to serve

Andy Murray v Jakub Mensik

13:32 , Luke Baker

Warm-ups complete. Here we go in Doha. This could be an absolute cracker – a real test for each man, for different reasons.

How will Murray cope with the big-serving, heavy-hitting and youthful fearlessness of Mensik? And how will Mensik deal with the veteran savvy and 15 years of top-level experience of Murray? Only one way to find out!

Andy Murray v Jakub Mensik

13:24 , Luke Baker

Khachanov wraps up his win over Marozsan 6-4, 7-5 in the previous match on centre, so Andy Murray and Jakub Mensik are heading out on court in Doha now.

We’ll be underway imminently. Can Murray build on his win over Alexandre Muller yesterday against the big-serving, 18-year-old Mensik – a rising star in the game. Should be a fascinating clash. Andy Murray v Jakub Mensik – get excited!

Andy Murray v Jakub Mensik

13:11 , Luke Baker

We might not be far away from Murray and Mensik getting on court in Doha. Second seed Karen Khachanov is currently serving for the match against Fabian Marozsan at 6-4, 6-5 ahead. Once that game is done, it will be Murray time.

Andy Murray discusses his first-round victory over Alexandre Muller

12:54 , Luke Baker

Here’s what Andy Murray had to say courtside after his win over Alexandre Muller yesterday, to end his losing streak that stretched back to October.

Murray said: “Last few months have been tough on the court for me, clearly not won many matches and lost a lot of close ones as well, it was getting close at the end there, delighted to get through, so many people came out to watch for a first-round match.

“Proud I managed to get through the match and get another win, happy for my team, who have been working hard and trying to find solutions. Hopefully this is the start of a better run.

“I saw a little bit of his [Jakub Mensik] match today, he’s very promising, young player, huge serve, moves well for a big guy. New on the tour, every tournament and match will be a learning experience and a good opportunity. I’ll watch some video and get a better idea. I’ve seen a little bit but not loads.”

Jakub Mensik ‘confident he can beat the big guys'

12:46 , Luke Baker

Jakub Mensik is undoubtedly one of the rising stars of men’s tennis and he followed up the impressive run to the third round at last year’s US Open with a second-round appearance at the Australian Open last month.

He beat Denis Shpovalov in round one and then pushed top-10 player Hubert Hurkacsz to five sets in the second round. And the teenager has talked about the confidence those wins gave him.

“The Australian Open was a great tournament for me,” Mensik told ATPTour.com. “The qualifying rounds were pretty tough, but I came through and then against Dennis Shapovalov, he is a former top 10 player, so I was very happy with that performance and win.

“The second round with Hubert Hurkacz also. That was the second time I played against [a] top 10 player. Last year it was at the US Open against Taylor Fritz. And now with Hurkacz, playing five sets, around three hours. It was just a great experience.

“The match with Hurkacz is something that I compared with the match against Fritz. Last year, I played Fritz in the third round and he just beat me out of the court. Four months later, I played against the same kind of level of player and now it was five sets.

“I just can see the improvement and also it gave me so much confidence for the future. It’s very tough to get through the Challenger Tour and all the players which are there also want to play these ATP Tour events like here [in Doha]. But I now have the confidence that I can play with these big guys and that I can really beat the big guys.”

12:38 , Luke Baker

Cameron Norrie hit the ground running at the Rio Open, defeating Bolivian player Hugo Dellien 6-3 6-2.

The world number 23 saved the only break point he faced as he breezed into the second round in one hour and 21 minutes.

In his on-court interview after the match, Norrie said he was happy with how he bounced back after a first-round exit in Argentina last week.

Who is Jakub Mensik?

12:30 , Luke Baker

So, what do we know about Andy Murray’s opponent today – Jakub Mensik?

Mensik is just 18 years old but the big-serving Czech overcame fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6, 6-4 in the first round yesterday, which is no mean feat.

He is currently ranked 116 in the world – 66 places below Murray – but is on the rise at a career-high ranking and, in his post-match interview following the triumph over Muller, Murray admitted he was impressed with what he saw from Mensik during the win against Davidovich Fokina.

As a 17-year-old, Mensik qualified for the US Open and then became the youngest player since Borna Coric in 2014 to win a main draw match at Flushing Meadows when he beat Gregoire Berrere in the first round. In fact, he made it all the way to round three before losing to Taylor Fritz.

12:24 , Luke Baker

Roger Federer’s final moments of his tennis career will be shown in a documentary.

The 20-time grand slam singles champion and eight-time Wimbledon winner retired in 2022 after a Laver Cup appearance in London.

British filmmaker Asif Kapadia will direct the Amazon Prime Video feature looking at the final 12 days of Federer’s professional career.

It “captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades”, by using home video that was never intended for public viewing.

12:18 , Luke Baker

World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz is to have tests on his ankle after sustaining an injury that forced him to retire from his Rio Open first-round match against Thiago Monteiro.

Alcaraz needed medical attention after twisting his right ankle on the second point of the contest but the 20-year-old returned to the court a little later with heavy strapping.

He played through the pain and managed to break Brazilian Monteiro’s serve but retired after being broken in the next game as the match ended with the score at 1-1.

“Tomorrow I’ll have a test for my ankle and let’s see if it’s something serious or not,” Alcaraz told reporters.

12:12 , Luke Baker

Andy Murray snapped a six-match losing streak as he beat Alexandre Muller 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the Qatar Open.

The 36-year-old held his nerve in a tight second-set tiebreak to secure his first win since October 2023 and renew hopes of a late-career swansong.

Victory over the world No 75 seemed imperative if Murray was to continue to quell retirement talk and progress in a tournament in which he reached the final last year.

How can I watch Murray v Mensik?

12:06 , Luke Baker

Sky Sports is the new broadcasting partner in the United Kingdom for both the ATP and WTA and will be showing coverage of the Qatar Open on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Tennis. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

When is Andy Murray vs Jakub Mensik?

12:00 , Luke Baker

Andy Murray vs Jakub Mensik is scheduled as the second match on centre court on Wednesday 21 February at the Qatar Open in Doha. It will start when Fabian Marozsan vs Karen Khachanov has concluded and is expected to get underway at around 1pm GMT.

Marozsan v Khachanov is currently in the first set with the Hungarian underdog surprisingly an early break up against second seed Khachanov at 3-1.

The winner of Murray vs Mensik will face a quarter-final against the winner of top seed Andrey Rublev vs Richard Gasquet, which takes place directly after the Brit’s match on centre court.

11:57 , Luke Baker

Andy Murray will hope to build on his first win of 2024 as he faces Jakub Mensik in the last 16 of the Qatar Open this afternoon.

Murray finally ended his six-match losing streak that stretched back to October of last year when he battled past Alexandre Muller 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the first round on Tuesday and his roar of delight at getting over the finish line showed how much it still means to him.

The 36-year-old was defiant last week in quelling retirement talk and is hopeful that the Qatar Open, where he reached the final of last year, continues to be a happy hunting ground now he has ended his drought.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

Andy Murray v Jakub Mensik

11:56 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Andy Murray v Jakub Mensik at the Qatar Open.

Murray will try to build on his first win since October, which came yesterday, by advancing to the quarter-finals. Stick with us for full live coverage.