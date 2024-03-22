Andy Murray v Tomas Martin Etcheverry LIVE: Score and updates as Miami Open clash in rain delay

Andy Murray will be gunning for revenge when he faces his Australian Open conqueror Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the last 64 of the Miami Open this afternoon.

Murray dug deep and produced a battling performance to come back from a set behind to beat Matteo Berrettini in the first round earlier this week, before scribbling on a courtside camera that there was “life in the old dog yet”.

The Italian, a Wimbledon finalist three years ago, was making his return to action after injury and struggled with dizzy spells in the contest, allowing the Scot to secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win as he looks to properly kickstart his season.

Victory over 29th seed Etcheverry would earn the 36-year-old a maiden third-round appearance of the campaign as his three previous victories this season were immediately followed by losses. Murray has won the Miami Open twice before, in 2009 and 2013, and will hope to continue his run this time around when he plays in the second match on Butch Buchholz Court this afternoon.

Follow the match with our live blog below

Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry live updates

Andy Murray takes on Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round of the Miami Open

RAIN DELAY: The match was expected to start around 4.30pm GMT, live on Sky Sports, but a thunderstorm in Miami means there’s currently no play

Murray will try to reach the third round of a tournament for the first time this season by beating the 29th seed

The Brit battled past Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round in Miami earlier this week

Rain delay update from Miami Open

17:55 , Luke Baker

Further bad news in Miami. That potential 6pm GMT start time has been knocked back another hour until 7pm GMT (3pm local). Thinking play will get underway then would be a very optimistic take, looking at the weather forecast, I’d suggest...

Update as of 1:45 PM! pic.twitter.com/cwxTcpsMeh — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 22, 2024

Latest rain delay update

17:10 , Luke Baker

Story continues

It’s still not good news out of Miami. The latest prospective start time of 5pm GMT has been and gone but we’ve had another update, with play delayed for another hour. 6pm GMT is now the earliest start time but, again, the forecast in south Florida is bleak...

Update as of 12:45 PM! pic.twitter.com/L6FavGQL4B — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 22, 2024

Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry head to head

16:25 , Luke Baker

So, what does the head to head between these two players look like? Well, the Argentine leads 2-1, with the pair having squared off three times in the past 12 months.

At last year’s Indian Wells event, Murray won their first-round encounter 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 but Etcheverry has hit back with two victories since – triumphing in a deciding set in the last 16 in Basel last October before a straight-sets triumph in the Australian Open first round back in January.

(Getty Images)

Rain delay at the Miami Open

16:02 , Luke Baker

Bad news on the weather front from Miami... There’s thunderstorms in the area and play, which was supposed to start at 11am local time (3pm GMT) has now been twice delayed.

There’ll be no play until 1pm (5pm GMT) and Murray is the second match on Butch Buchholz Court. Frankly, looking at the forecast there might not be play for a while longer, if at all...

Update as of 11:30 AM! pic.twitter.com/6s3NKTbWNZ — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 22, 2024

Here’s what happened last time Andy Murray faced Tomas Martin Etcheverry

15:55 , Luke Baker

Andy Murray suffered only his second opening-round defeat at the Australian Open in 16 years on a sobering evening for the Scot at Melbourne Park.

The five-time finalist was outplayed by 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in a 6-4 6-2 6-2 loss that was a far cry from his glory days.

His only other defeat in the first round here since 2008 came five years ago in an emotional five-setter against Roberto Bautista Agut after Murray had revealed the extent of his hip problems.

A tribute video from his fellow players and global attention accompanied that occasion, with Murray’s career thought to be winding to a close.

Hip surgery has given him a commendable post-script, but it would be no surprise if this much more low-key exit does signal the 36-year-old’s final departure from Melbourne.

Andy Murray beaten by Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Australian Open first round

Andy Murray says deciding when to retire ‘not an easy decision’

15:40 , Luke Baker

Andy Murray has revealed he is still unsure exactly when this summer he will retire as a tennis player.

Murray, 36, said last month that he “did not plan on playing much past this summer” and in an interview with The Times he explained why he cannot be more specific about when he hangs up his racket.

He said: “I would love the chance to play in another Olympics, but also genuinely only if I felt like there was a chance of winning a medal.

“I’m also very conscious that because of how amazing my experiences at the Olympics have been, I would want to be there by right and not just take one of the other guys’ spots, because it is a brilliant opportunity.

“We have top doubles players (Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski are ranked inside the world’s top 10) and also Jack (Draper), Cam (Norrie) and Evo (Dan Evans) in singles as well.”

Andy Murray says deciding when to retire ‘not an easy decision’

‘Life in the old dog yet’ – Andy Murray beats Matteo Berrettini in Miami

15:30 , Luke Baker

Andy Murray outlasted a wilting Matteo Berrettini to advance to the second round of the Miami Open.

The former world number one wrote on the court-side TV camera that there is ‘life in the old dog yet’ after pulling off an impressive comeback victory.

He has had plenty of joy in Miami since making his debut 18 years ago, winning in 2009 and 2013, and is dreaming of one more shot at glory on his swansong appearance.

Murray was facing the possibility of a first-round exit as he lost the opening set but he fought back and when Berrettini, playing his first ATP Tour match since the US Open, suffered dizzy spells he pounced to seal a 4-6 6-3 6-4 success.

‘Life in the old dog yet’ – Andy Murray beats Matteo Berrettini in Miami

‘I’m not a robot’: Andy Murray laughs his way through win over Matteo Berrettini in Miami

15:15 , Luke Baker

Andy Murray has admitted that he can be “a bit strange” on court after appearing to feign laughter during a battling win over Matteo Berrettini at the Miami Open.

The Scot prevailed in a hard-fought contest 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, benefitting from his opponent struggling from dizzy spells on his return to action.

Berrettini was playing his first match since last year’s US Open and began strongly in Florida, but Murray battled back to secure just a fourth win of the year.

‘I’m not a robot’: Andy Murray laughs his way through win over Matteo Berrettini

Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry odds

14:55 , Luke Baker

Here’s what the bookies make of this one. Andy Murray, somewhat surprisingly perhaps, the favourite:

Andy Murray win - 8/13

Tomas Martin Etcheverry win - 6/4

How to watch Murray vs Etcheverry

14:45 , Luke Baker

What time is Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry?

The pair meet on Friday 22 March on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium in the second round of the Miami Open.

The game will be on the Butch Buchholz court, and the match is second on the order of play, following No 5 seed Andrey Rublev’s match against Tomas Machac, with the winner facing Murray or Etcheverry in the third round.

Rublev v Machac will start at 11am ET (3pm GMT), which means Murray v Etcheverry will not start before 4:20pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The 2024 Miami Open will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports, with customers also able to catch the action online via Sky Go.

Everything you need to know about Murray v Etcheverry

14:30 , Luke Baker

Andy Murray is back on court at the Miami Open when he battles his Australian Open conqueror Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Murray produced a battling performance to come back from a set behind to beat Matteo Berrettini, before scribbling on a courtside camera that there was “life in the old dog yet”.

The Italian, a Wimbledon finalist three years ago, was making his return to action after injury and struggled with dizzy spells later in the contest, allowing the Scot to secure a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

It leaves Murray again seeking his first third round appearance of the year having failed to back up his previous three victories on tour with a second win.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed the Florida hard courts before, twice winning the tournament in 2009 and 2013. But a deep run this year will likely require a hard-fought win over the ever-improving Etcheverry, seeded 29th.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

What time is Murray v Etcheverry? How to watch Miami Open match

Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

13:53 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Andy Murray vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry from the Miami Open.

This is a rematch of their Australian Open first-round match from January, where Etcheverry triumphed in straight sets, and Murray is gunning for a first third-round appearance of the season. He will try to build on a battling victory over Matteo Berrettini earlier this week.

Stick with us for full live coverage.