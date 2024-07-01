When is Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon? Start time and TV channel for first-round match

Andy Murray is set to appear at Wimbledon for potentially the final time when he faces Tomas Machac on Tuesday.

It is not yet confirmed whether the 37-year-old will be fit enough to take to the court, as he continues his race to return to fitness after surgery on a spinal cyst.

Murray is desperate to have the chance to make one last Wimbledon appearance, having made it clear he intends to retire from the sport later this summer.

Should he decide he can play, Murray will face a familiar first-round opponent in Machac. The 23-year-old was on the other side of the net in Miami earlier this year when Murray suffered an ankle injury that kept him out for three weeks.

How to watch Murray vs Machac

Murray vs Machac is scheduled to be the third match on Centre Court on Tuesday, July 2.

The start time will depend on the length of the matches earlier in the afternoon, but Murray will potentially take to the court at around 6pm BST.

TV channel: The match will be broadcast live in the UK free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage running through to 6pm. The remainder of the the match will be shown on BBC Two.

Live stream: This match, as well as tennis from across the courts at Wimbledon, can be followed live online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Live blog: You can follow Murray vs Machac in full with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog!