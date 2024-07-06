When are Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu playing Wimbledon? Start time and TV channel for mixed doubles today

Andy Murray steps out onto a Wimbledon court for potentially the final time as he teams up with Emma Raducanu in a blockbuster mixed doubles partnership this evening.

The 37-year-old’s career was celebrated in an emotional ceremony on Thursday evening, following a first-round exit in the men’s doubles with brother Jamie.

After failing to recover from back surgery in time to feature in the singles, Murray made the decision to add the mixed doubles to his schedule to prolong the Wimbledon farewell, reaching out to Raducanu to see if she would be interested. The 21-year-old said it took her “ten seconds” to reply and say yes.

Raducanu has enjoyed a brilliant first week at SW19 so far, breezing into the fourth round after a dominant win over Maria Sakkari in the third round on Friday.

El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo and China’s Shuai Zhang are the opponents for the British pairing, on what promises to be a special night regardless of the result.

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu mixed doubles start time

Murray/Raducanu vs Arevalo/Zhang is the final match scheduled for Court One on Saturday. Ben Shelton and Denis Shapovalov will complete their match, having been halted in the first set on Friday, before Iga Swiatek faces Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina then takes on Caroline Wozniacki.

The start time really depends on the length of the earlier matches, with play beginning at 1pm BST on Court One. Murray and Raducanu could potentially take to the court at around 7:30pm.

Where to watch Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu mixed doubles match

TV channel: In the UK, the BBC once again has exclusive free-to-air broadcast rights for Wimbledon this year.

On Saturday, coverage begins at 11am BST on BBC Two and continues on that channel right through until 9pm, when the ‘Today at Wimbledon’ highlights begin.

BBC One will also have concurrent live coverage from Wimbledon between 12:20pm-3:45pm and again from 7:30pm.

Live stream: You can watch all the action from Wimbledon live and for free online via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer apps and websites.

Live blog: Standard Sport’s Dom Smith will be providing live coverage of Murray and Raducanu’s mixed doubles match from SW19.