Andy Murray bids emotional farewell to 'tennis home' after Miami Open heartbreak

Home from home: Andy Murray has spent a lot of his tennis career in Miami (Getty Images)

An emotional Andy Murray bid farewell to his “tennis home” following a dramatic third-round loss at the Miami Open on Sunday.

Murray spent much of his winters training in pre-season in the Florida city throughout his career and is a two-time winner in Miami.

But hopes of repeating a long run were denied in a tight 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 defeat by Tomas Machac, during which the Briton suffered a late injury scare. He turned his ankle deep in the deciding set, letting out an agonising scream before resuming play.

Not noticeably hampered by the issue, he was unable to do enough to pick up what would have been a third win of the tournament of what has looked a promising week after a difficult start to 2024.

After his exit, he said: “I wasn’t thinking about all the matches I played, just more that that’s the last match that I am going to play here, which is sad, because I love it here.

“I’ve spent so much of my tennis career here and I would have liked it to have gone on a little bit longer. Miami has been a special place for me during my career. It’s been my tennis home, I’ve done so much of my work and training and preparation here. I love the city.

“This tournament particularly for me is an important one so it was a bit more emotional leaving the court today than it might be at some of the other events. I am looking forward to the end now, give my best the next few months and get to be at home with my family.”

Miami has been a special place for me during my career... it’s been my tennis home

Andy Murray

Murray has made no secret that these coming weeks and months will provide the last few tournaments of an illustrious career, which has earned him three grand slam titles, two Olympic gold medals and a Davis Cup win along with myriad ATP Tour titles.

He has said he does not see himself playing much beyond the summer, with the Olympics in Paris in August seen as a potential swansong just a mere matter of weeks after what would be his final Wimbledon appearance.

Story continues

Against Machac, Murray deservedly took the opening set but was himself broken to go 6-5 behind in the second set.

At that point, Murray took umbrage about fans moving around during games and directed his ire at the umpire, becoming involved in a tetchy exchange with Carlos Bernardes.

Murray fell 3-0 behind in the third set, but clawed his way back into the contest, including defending a match point, to force the tiebreak which Machac eventually edged 7-5.

While Murray’s match lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours, Cameron Norrie’s hopes of remaining in Miami were over after just 81 minutes, as he was comfortably despatched 7-5, 6-1 by Daniil Medvedev.

The result means that British hopes in either the men’s or women’s singles now rest entirely on the shoulders of Katie Boulter.

The British No1, enjoying the best season of her career, booked her place in the last 16 with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia. Later today, she takes on Victoria Azarenka for a place in the last eight.

Looking back on her year to date, Boulter told The Times: “This year has been different. You’re at the bigger tournaments where the conditions are slightly better.

“For me now, it’s about the actual tennis and playing some of the stuff I know that I can. Physically, week by week, I’ve been holding up really well.”