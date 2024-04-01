Andy Cohen Thinks Bette Midler Would Be the 'Grand Dame of Beverly Hills' If She Joined “RHOBH”

Last week, Midler claimed she wanted to "talk some s---" and "get paid for it" on 'RHOBH' before suggesting her potential tagline on the show

Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty (L) Bette Midler and Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen is weighing the realistic prospects of Bette Midler's debut in the Bravo universe.

Shortly after the Hocus Pocus star, 78, shared her interest in joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the Bravo mogul responded to her public bid on Monday's episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

"You may have seen Bette Midler's tweet," he said, before it reading aloud. "She would be the grand dame of Beverly Hills in a second!"

Last week, Midler posed a question to her followers on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Is it too late for me to become a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills," the actress asked her fans. "I’ve never watched it, but I am in the mood to talk some s---. And to get paid for it? A dream! #RHOBH."

At the time, Cohen, 55, responded to Midler with a promising post, to which she replied with a suggestion for her tagline on the show, "I think my tagline should be, 'Those Beaches don’t know what’s about to hit ‘em!!'"

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage; Emily Shur/Bravo via Getty Bette Midler; the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Though Cohen expressed his excitement for her involvement in the reality series, he admitted on his radio show that he had his doubts about how the actress would fare after working with her during his stint on 48 Hours.

"She did not care for this process of ours at all," the Bravo mogul explained, sharing that she wasn't a fan of documentary-style filming. "My only concern as I was really thinking this through is I don't know that she would love us just showing up with cameras running, gunning her."

Mark Sagliocco/WireImage Bette Midler

The long hours on set weren't the only factor that made him hesitant about casting her for the show. Cohen also questioned how much it would cost to have her join.

"I will be very excited for Bette Midler to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Just want to say that. Also, I mean, Bette Midler is a superstar," he continued. "How much would that cost because she said she wants to make a lot of money to s---t talk."

Despite his hesitations, Cohen mused about potential storylines Midler could be involved in and even suggested she join the show in a "friend" capacity.

"Bette FaceTimes Kyle, 'What are you wearing? Is this white enough for the white party?'" he quipped. "'What are you wearing to Garcelle's barbecue?'"



