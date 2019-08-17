Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins reportedly had his Los Angeles home robbed

Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins' Los Angeles home was allegedly robbed earlier this month, though the scene was described as "amateur hour." (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles home of Minnesota Timberwolves star Andrew Wiggins was burglarized earlier this month, according to TMZ.

Wiggins, who has spent a large portion of the summer training in Southern California, reportedly had around $1,000 worth of items stolen — including several pairs of shoes, his luggage and his rental SUV Escalade.

According to TMZ, police described the scene as “amateur hour.” The alleged thieves reportedly left jewelry and multiple other valuables behind at the 24-year-old’s home, and police located his rental car “a short time later.”

Police are still investigating the incident, and have yet to make an arrest.

Wiggins averaged 18.1 points and 4.8 rebounds last season for the Timberwolves, his fifth in the league. The former No. 1 overall pick signed a five-year, $147 million deal before last season season, which will keep him in Minnesota through 2022-23.

