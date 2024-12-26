Who Is Andrew Wiggins' Girlfriend? All About Mychal Johnson (Who Is Expecting Baby No. 3 with the Golden State Warriors Forward!)

Mychal Johnson/ Instagram Andrew Wiggins and girlfriend Mychal Johnson with their two daughters Amyah and Alayah in June 2024.

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Andrew Wiggins has had the support of his longtime partner, Mychal Johnson, on and off the court.

After a successful freshman year with the Kansas Jayhawks, the Canada native was picked first overall in the 2014 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, he has been named Rookie of the Year, selected to the NBA All-Star team and won a championship with the Golden State Warriors.

Like Wiggins, Johnson also grew up playing basketball — even competing at a collegiate level.

“She went to Notre Dame and played basketball so she gets the sacrifice and everything that I gotta go through day to day,” Wiggins told E! News in July 2022. “But she's been amazing just being there raising our kids to the perfect children that they are today. A lot of respect goes to her because she makes stuff happen.”



So who is Andrew Wiggins' girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Mychal Johnson and her relationship with the basketball star.

She met Wiggins in high school

Mychal Johnson/ Instagram Andrew Wiggins smiles with girlfriend Mychal Johnson and their daughters Amyah and Alayah in November 2023.

Johnson and Wiggins first met in high school in West Virginia. While Wiggins attended Huntington Prep — a well-known basketball school — Johnson was playing the sport at nearby St. Joseph High School.

Johnson also played basketball

Mychal Johnson/ Instagram Andrew Wiggins with girlfriend Mychal Johnson and daughters Amyah and Alayah.

Wiggins is not the only hooper in the family. Johnson had an impressive basketball career, excelling in high school and college, per her player bio. At St. Joseph High School, she led her team to three consecutive Class A state titles, earning awards like West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year twice.

Johnson went on to play basketball at the University of Notre Dame for three seasons, contributing in key moments, including NCAA Tournament games and helping secure titles in the Junkanoo Jam game, though injuries limited her playing time and impact.

They share two kids with another baby on the way

Mychal Johnson/ Instagram Mychal Johnson with her two daughters Amyah and Alayah in November 2024.

Johnson and Wiggins became parents in October 2018 with the birth of their daughter Amyah. Their second daughter, Alayah, followed in April 2021.

Johnson has referred to her kids as her ‘mini's’ and ‘besties,’ and marveled at how quickly they have grown up ahead of the new school year in 2024.

“My girls! I love them so much🥹🥹First day of KINDERGARTEN and PRESCHOOL😭😭I cantttttt.. where does time go???” she wrote in an August Instagram post.

Wiggins has also opened up about the best parts of parenthood, calling being a "girl dad" the "best."

“There's nothing like it," he told E! News. "I've got two little princesses that I love unconditionally. Every day is just the best.”

“You can go to work or somewhere and not have the best day and come home and my daughters are just there waiting for me,” he added. “They're always happy, always in a good mood. I always feel so much love so they keep me going.”

Now, the couple are expanding their family. Johnson first confirmed her pregnancy in October 2024 with a carousel of baby bump snaps, writing, "Hi baby🥰🫶🏽😘."

She is supportive of Wiggins' career

Mychal Johnson/ Instagram Mychal Johnson smiles with daughter Amyah before a Golden State Warriors NBA game at American Airlines Center in May 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

Johnson is a constant source of support for Wiggins. The West Virginia native can often be spotted at Chase Center in San Francisco, where the Warriors play home games.

On a few occasions, she has worn shirts with a print of Wiggins’ face or name prominently displayed, captioning one May 2022 photo, “One thing about us.. we always gonna be his #1 fans.”

She enjoys traveling and making memories with her family

Mychal Johnson/ Instagram Andrew Wiggins with girlfriend Mychal Johnson and daughters Amyah and Alayah celebrate Amyah's 6th birthday in October 2024.

The former college athlete often shares glimpses into her and Wiggins' life with their children, from moments spent in the bleachers at games to family vacations.

Whether celebrating milestones, enjoying trips to Hawaii, Turks and Caicos and Fiji, or supporting Wiggins' basketball career, she prioritizes connecting with her loved ones.

“My favorite blessings in this life!” she captioned a photo of one of their outings in 2023. “Love my lil family. More grateful than I could ever be💕💕💕.”

She often shares her gameday routine

Mychal Johnson/ Instagram Mychal Johnson and daughters Amyah and Alayah attend a Golden State Warriors NBA game in January 2023.

On TikTok, Johnson frequently shares "get ready with me" videos, giving her followers a peek into how she preps for a night at the arena. Her videos feature everything from her makeup process to the outfits she puts together.

Johnson takes her support of Wiggins to another level by adding personal touches referencing her boyfriend, like a diamond-encrusted chain and a hat featuring his number 22 for a November 2024 game.



