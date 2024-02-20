Andreas Brehme death: Germany’s 1990 World Cup winner dies aged 63

Andreas Brehme celebrates scoring the winning goal in the 1990 World Cup (Bob Thomas Sports Photography vi)

Andreas Brehme, the scorer of the winning goal for West Germany in the 1990 World Cup final, has died aged 63 .

Brehme scored a late penalty in Rome to give his country a 1-0 win over Argentina.

The left back won Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich and Kaiserslautern, and also lifted Serie A with Inter Milan.

Bayern said Brehme will be remembered as a “world champion and even more so as a very special person”.

The club said: “FC Bayern is deeply shocked by the sudden death of Andreas Brehme. [We] are united in mourning with his relatives and friends.

“We will always keep Andreas Brehme in our hearts - as a world champion and even more so as a very special person.

“He will always be part of the FC Bayern family. Rest in peace, dear Andi!”

Brehme’s death comes just weeks after the passing of another German football legend, Franz Beckenbauer, who has the head coach of the 1990 World Cup side.

Brehme was an attacking full-back and dead-ball specialist. His penalty earned Germany their third World Cup title as they defeated Diego Maradona’s Argentina in the final.

“FCK mourns the passing of Andreas Brehme,” Kaiserslautern said. “He wore the Red Devils’ shirt for a total of 10 years and became German champion and German Cup winner with FCK.”

“In 1990 he fired the German national team to the World Cup title with his penalty and became a football legend. The FCK family is in deep mourning and our thoughts are with Andi’s family and friends.”

Brehme won 86 caps for Germany before retiring in 1998. He scored eight goals, including the World Cup final goal that he will always be remembered for.