Andre Onana faces two games in 24 hours after being cleared to play at Africa Cup of Nations

Andre Onana will fly to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) immediately after Manchester United’s game against Tottenham on Sunday week after Cameroon agreed to the goalkeeper’s delayed release for the tournament.

Cameroon are due to face Guinea in Ivory Coast on Jan 15 – the day after United’s match with Spurs at Old Trafford, meaning Onana faces the prospect of playing twice in the space of 24 hours if selected by his country.

United had been in talks with the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) to delay Onana’s release in order for him to be able to play in the FA Cup third round tie away to Wigan Athletic on Monday and at home to Tottenham in the Premier League six days later.

Onana quit international football after being sent off from the World Cup in Qatar in November 2022 following a dispute with coach Rigobert Song and the Fecafoot president Samuel Eto’o, the former Barcelona striker.

United signed Onana from Inter Milan for £47.2 million in July not expecting they would stand to lose him to the Afcon six months later after a fragile rapprochement between Cameroon and the goalkeeper.

The Cameroon federation is understood to have been sympathetic to United’s situation which played a part in it agreeing to Onana’s delayed release during amicable talks with the Manchester club that have been well received by Erik ten Hag, who met with incoming United minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe for the first time on Wednesday.

For his part, Onana has been wary about going to the Afcon on the basis of it impacting on what has already been a turbulent first season with United in England.

Although Ten Hag has stood squarely by Onana despite a litany of errors and unconvincing performances, the goalkeeper has been concerned about the prospect of struggling to reclaim his place once he returns from the tournament.

With the Afcon final due to be held on February 11, the same day as United travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League, Onana stands to miss up to four matches for his club should they reach the FA Cup fourth round at Wigan’s expense. Wolves and West Ham are the other two league games Onana could miss.

Ten Hag is expected to call upon Altay Bayindir, the Turkey goalkeeper signed from Fenerbahce on Sept 1, or veteran Tom Heaton in Onana’s absence. Bayindir has yet to play for the club.

Ratcliffe meets Ten Hag for the first time as new investor

Meanwhile, Ten Hag’s informal talks with Ratcliffe were held at United’s Carrington training base as they met for the first time since the Ineos founder’s £1.03 billion deal for a 29 per cent stake in the club was announced on Christmas Eve.

Ratcliffe spoke to Ten Hag and members of his squad as part of a series of meetings at Carrington and Old Trafford this week during the transition phase while the deal awaits approval from the Premier League.

The Oldham-born billionaire – who has been accompanied by the Ineos director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford – arrived in Manchester on Tuesday and is expected to stay until Friday. “It’s all about helping Jim, Dave and the [Ineos] team get to know the club and its people and develop plans for working together,” one source said.

Ten Hag said publicly last week that he believes Ratcliffe and Ineos want to work with him although his long-term future is understood to be under threat if results do not improve. United have lost 14 matches in all competitions this season.

Ineos’ immediate priority is to address United’s recruitment problems with the group likely to appoint a new director of football plus a head of recruitment.

