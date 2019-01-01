Andre Iguodala fined $25K for ball throw he claimed was just the world's worst halfcourt shot

In addition to a technical foul and an ejection, Andre Iguodala has been hit with a $25,000 fine for heaving a basketball into the Portland Trail Blazers crowd at halftime of the Golden State Warriors’ game on Saturday.

The NBA announced the fine on Monday, saying Iguodala had “recklessly” thrown the ball into the spectator stands.

The NBA called Andre Iguodala reckless. He says he’s simply really bad at shooting the ball. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

However, there was apparently another side of the story.

Iguodala claimed he was simply attempting a terrible halfcourt shot

Per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Iguodala explained to reporters Saturday night that he wasn’t throwing the ball in frustration at all. He was simply making the worst attempt at a halfcourt shot you will ever see from a professional basketball player.

Draymond Green said Steve Kerr came into the locker room at halftime and told the team Andre Iguodala had been ejected for throwing the ball into the crowd. Everyone was confused. Iguodala’s explanation: “I was trying to shoot. How do they know my depth perception?” — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 30, 2018





That’s a bold claim, considering Iguodala’s “shot attempt” landed a good 10 rows behind the basket and a full section to the right. And that Iguodala threw the ball at least two seconds after the buzzer sounded.

And yet, Warriors coach Steve Kerr backed up Iguodala’s claim, saying that Iguodala really is just that terrible at halfcourt shots. However, Kerr did say he understood why the refs believed Iguodala had thrown the ball in frustration.

Apparently, this also isn’t even the first time that inability has cost him money.

“I’ve seen Andre take halfcourt shots. He’s never close at all,” Kerr said in a video tweeted by Slater. “He never wins the money when we shoot for fines, so I know that was just Andre’s halfcourt shot.”

Clearly, the NBA was not buying the Warriors’ claim.

