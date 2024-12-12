📸 André Onana drops another clanger despite Man Utd's late UEL win 😱

It really isn't proving to be a happy end of André Onana's latest year at Manchester United.

The goalkeeper was placed under fresh scrutiny after his error-strewn display last weekend that delivered Nottingham Forest's first Old Trafford win in 30 years.

And things didn't get much better in Thursday's Europa League trip as Onana dropped another clanger against Viktoria Plzeň just minutes into the second half.





An undercooked pass to Matthijs de Ligt was easily seized upon by Pavel Šulc, who fed former Burnley forward Matěj Vydra to hand the hosts a surprise lead.

Luckily for the United shot-stopper, Rasmus Højlund levelled the score for the hosts shortly after before plundering a late winner in the 88th minute.

Why is the Red Devils' number one struggling? Let us know in the comments.

📸 MICHAL CIZEK