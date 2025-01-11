Andoni Iraola lauds wide players as Bournemouth thrash West Brom

Boss Andoni Iraola hailed his flying wingers after Bournemouth made light of their striker crisis with a thumping 5-1 FA Cup third-round win over West Brom.

The Cherries were left reeling this week after forwards Evanilson and Enes Unal suffered serious injuries.

But Iraola’s makeshift strikeforce ran riot against the Baggies with Dango Ouattara scoring twice and fellow widemen Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo also on target.

Rookie striker Daniel Jebbison then climbed off the bench to add the fifth after he was recalled from a loan spell at Watford.

“The forwards played very well, most of them scored goals so it’s really pleasing,” said Iraola.

“Dango has played very well, he has played number nine in his national team. We have players who can help us there even if it is not their best position.

“A lot of players have played in positions they are not used to and everyone has helped us.”

Bournemouth were briefly on the back foot after the managerless Baggies, sixth in the Championship, grabbed an early goal through Caleb Taylor’s header.

But Kluivert pounced on a David Brooks cross at the far post to equalise in the 27th minute.

Seven minutes later Kluivert’s clever reverse pass put Ouattara in behind, with the Burkina Faso international slipping a neat finish underneath Joe Wildsmith from a tight angle.

A minute before half-time Brooks led a Bournemouth counter-attack with a surging run through the middle.

His pass was perfectly weighted for Ouattara, revelling in the central striking role, to calmly slot his second past Wildsmith.

After the break Semenyo lashed the fourth high into the net and fellow substitute Jebbison wrapped up the win with his first Cherries goal.

Defender Max Aarons played the first half despite being close to a move to Valencia.

“There are things ongoing right now with Max,” added Iraola. “I have to thank him because we asked him for 45 minutes. He is a top professional and he has given his best.”

Chris Brunt is still in temporary charge of West Brom as the club close in on a successor for Carlos Corberan, who left just before Christmas.

“It’s disappointing, obviously, to lose. A heavy defeat never easy to take,” said Brunt.

“We started well, went a goal ahead and that was probably the worst thing that could have happened. Bournemouth showed their Premier League quality on the day.”

Former Basel and Young Boys coach Raphael Wicky is reportedly set to take over at The Hawthorns next week.

“If that’s the case then that’s my job done,” added Brunt. “If the new guy comes in next week then good luck to him.”