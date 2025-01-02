Anderson's 18 lead Northern Iowa past Belmont 76-70

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tytan Anderson's 18 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Belmont 76-70 on Wednesday night.

Anderson added three steals for the Panthers (9-5, 3-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Leon Bond III scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor and added nine rebounds. Trey Campbell shot 6 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Bruins (9-5, 1-2) were led by Jonathan Pierre, who recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds. Carter Whitt added 17 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals for Belmont. Sam Orme finished with 11 points.

Campbell scored 11 points in the first half for Northern Iowa, who led 39-34 at halftime. Northern Iowa turned a six-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 54-39 lead with 11:29 left in the half. Anderson scored 10 second-half points in the game.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Northern Iowa visits Valparaiso and Belmont hosts UIC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press