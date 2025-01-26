Anderson's 18 help Furman down Mercer 79-74

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Nick Anderson scored 18 points as Furman beat Mercer 79-74 on Saturday night.

Anderson added three steals for the Paladins (16-5, 4-4 Southern Conference). Eddrin Bronson scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Pjay Smith Jr. had 15 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

Ahmad Robinson led the way for the Bears (10-11, 3-5) with 24 points, six assists and three steals. Alex Holt added 17 points and seven rebounds for Mercer. Tyler Johnson had 16 points.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Furman hosts Samford and Mercerplays Citadel at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press