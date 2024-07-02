Anderson takes six wickets before England farewell

James Anderson has taken 55 five-wicket hauls in his first-class career [Getty Images]

James Anderson took six wickets before lunch in Lancashire's County Championship match against Nottinghamshire, eight days before his farewell Test appearance for England.

Anderson had figures of 6-19 as he ripped through the Notts batting line-up, taking all the wickets to fall in the morning session in Southport as the visitors reached 74-6.

It is the first match the 41-year-old has played all summer as he gears up for the first Test against West Indies at Lord's on 10 July.

That will be the 188th Test of his career - having made his debut in 2003 and taken 700 wickets, the most of any fast bowler in Test history.

Anderson reeled off 10 overs on the spin in his first competitive cricket since the fifth Test against India in March, in a vintage spell of bowling in overcast conditions.

It was the 55th five-wicket haul of his first-class career and moves his overall tally of first-class wickets to 1,120.

Anderson, who has been appointed as a fast-bowling mentor once his international career ends, has not yet confirmed whether he will retire from county cricket.

England