Anderlecht v Gent Preview: Two top six hunting sides go head to head in Brussels

Anderlecht against Gent is the headline match for match week 15 in the Belgian Pro League. Anderlecht currently sit in fourth, just one point ahead of Gent in fifth. Both sides have very similar records, with six wins each and 12 goals conceded in 14 games. Anderlecht have one more draw to Gent’s four, while the home side have also scored one more goal with 24 this season.

Anderlecht have the eight best home record in the Pro League, with three wins, three draws and one defeat in seven games. They have only conceded five goals at home, scoring 11 at the other end. Kasper Dolberg really came alive prior to the international break, with six goals in six games across all competitions. The striker has eight goals this season. Mario Stroeykens has also been in good form with three goals and four assists from midfield. Anderlecht were unbeaten against Gent last season with a 1-0 win at home and a 1-1 draw away.

Gent have the fifth best away record in the Pro League, with two wins, three draws and two defeats in seven games. They average one goal a game away from home, with six conceded in seven games as well. Max Dean is in good form, with a brace in his last game, while Omri Gandelman joins him with four goals to lead the side. Franck Surdez leads the side with five assists in 14 appearances.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson – Author of The Africa Cup of Nations: The History of an Underappreciated Tournament