Ancelotti opens up on his worst mistake at Real Madrid – ‘It was the worst thing I did’

Ancelotti opens up on his worst mistake at Real Madrid – ‘It was the worst thing I did’

Carlo Ancelotti, recognised as the best coach of 2024, recently sat down with France Football to reflect on the highs and lows of his remarkable coaching career spanning more than 30 years.

During the interview, the Real Madrid manager candidly shared his insights, including what he considers to be his biggest mistake in coaching, his most memorable teams, and his unique approach to building relationships with players.

Reflecting on his biggest mistake

Ancelotti acknowledges that mistakes are inevitable in a career as lengthy as his. One moment he particularly regrets took place during the 2014/15 season, a time when he was in talks to renew his contract.

“Making only good decisions in 30 years of career is impossible. For example, I had a bad year here (2014/15 season) and I was close to renewing,” he began saying.

While the club was interested in keeping him on, he admits that he pushed a little too hard regarding his salary expectations, which ultimately brought negotiations to a halt.

“The club wanted to keep me, but I pushed too hard regarding my salary and they stopped the negotiation. It was the worst mistake I could have made, but it allowed me to learn.”

He considers this one of his worst career errors, as it prevented him from staying with the team.

Memorable clubs and teams

Carlo Ancelotti has coached several amazing players. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

When asked about the best team he has ever managed, Ancelotti highlights the incredible honour of working with some of the most prestigious clubs, particularly AC Milan and Real Madrid.

“The best clubs, Milan and Madrid. The best team is difficult to say. I have had the honour of coaching fantastic players and teams,” he noted.

He is reluctant to name a single “best team” as he feels each one has its own unique set of strengths.

“The best eleven is impossible to do, it would be almost disrespectful. Just from goalkeepers, I’ve had: Courtois, Casillas, Neuer, Buffon, Cech, Van der Sar, Peruzzi…. How can you choose?”

Building relationships with players

A key to Ancelotti’s success is the strong relationships he builds with his players. He believes that mutual respect and open communication are essential for a successful team.

“I am sure that having good relationships with players helps you win. I am and want to be friends with my players. They can talk to me about anything.”

His approach is to balance authority with friendship, ensuring that players feel comfortable reaching out to him on any matter.

“I tell them, ‘I want to build a good relationship with you. Remember, I’m not above you. But I’m not beneath you either.’ The relationship has to fit within that context,” he said.

On Kylian Mbappe

Ancelotti says Kylian Mbappe is adapting well. (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ancelotti also discusses Kylian Mbappe, addressing the perception that Mbappe’s star status might affect his integration into the team.

“He has no ego at all,” assures Ancelotti.

He reassures that Mbappe joined with a positive, team-focused attitude and has established solid relationships with his teammates. Contrary to what some may assume, Ancelotti describes him as an ego-free player, dedicated to the team’s success.

“He came here and integrated well into the team, with his teammates, establishing good relationships with them. He came here with a perfect spirit.”

Unforgettable titles

Reflecting on his proudest achievements, Ancelotti recalls his first Champions League win with AC Milan in 2003, as well as the “La Décima” title in 2014 with Real Madrid, and the 14th Champions League trophy in 2022.

“I think of my first Champions League with Milan in 2003, also the Tenth in 2014 and the 14th in 2022.”

These victories hold special meaning for him, particularly the latest one, as it came after a period when some doubted his career following stints with Napoli and Everton.

“Everyone thought my career was on the decline after my time at Napoli and Everton, but we won and it was magnificent, very special,” he concluded.

Ancelotti’s career is filled with triumphs and lessons, and his openness in sharing these moments offers a glimpse into the mindset of a truly accomplished coach who continues to evolve, learn, and inspire in the world of football.

Source: Mundo Deportivo