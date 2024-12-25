Ancelotti’s clear message to two Real Madrid stars: Improve or face an exit in 2025

Real Madrid went into the Christmas break with a resounding victory over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Buoyed by their Intercontinental Cup triumph, Los Blancos played well, particularly in the first half, where they were dominant. The overall conclusions from the match were positive, with a view towards 2025.

However, the game also led to a key conclusion for Carlo Ancelotti, who indirectly singled out two players to improve their performances.

Indeed, the Italian tactician surprised many by starting Eduardo Camavinga at left-back, despite Ferland Mendy being fit and Fran Garcia being available.

Ancelotti not convinced fully by Mendy or Garcia

As such, according to reports relayed by Defensa Central, It seems that neither Mendy nor Garcia have convinced Ancelotti this season.

While Mendy has often been a favourite of Ancelotti despite some criticism, this season he has not been at his best, and that may be starting to cost him.

Against Sevilla, the presence of Dodi Lukebakio on the left wing prompted Ancelotti to make the surprising decision to start Camavinga at left-back, leaving both Mendy and Garcia on the bench.

Garcia has not convinced Ancelotti. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Improve or be sold

Currently, these two players find themselves in the most delicate positions at Real Madrid. While Aurelien Tchouameni has also faced criticism, there is no direct replacement for his role. However, the situation is much more uncertain for Mendy and Garcia.

It is expected that Alphonso Davies will join the club as a free agent next summer, which will require the club to let go of one of their current full-backs.

As mentioned, Mendy has been Ancelotti’s preferred option, but his recurring injuries and poor form this season are beginning to put him in a difficult position.

On the other hand, Garcia is considered a longer-term project. The matches he has played have generally been at a good level, and while Ancelotti may not be entirely convinced by him, the club values his performances.

However, if Mendy manages to turn his situation around, it could very well be Garcia who is sacrificed.

Either way, the message from Ancelotti was clear – either make improvements or face the exit doors next summer.