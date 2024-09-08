Analyzing Bears' final injury report for Week 1 against Titans

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

There are some concerns about the Bears' defensive line as four players are listed on the injury report -- three who are questionable and one already ruled out. Two key starters are officially questionable -- wide receiver Keenan Allen and defensive end Montez Sweat -- but coach Matt Eberflus sounded confident about their status for the opener.

On the Titans side, safety Jamal Adams has already been ruled out for Sunday. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is questionable, but he said he's playing through a torn MCL, so it feels unlikely that he'll suit up against Chicago.

Here's a look at the Bears' final injury report heading into Sunday, with analysis:

Out

DT Zacch Pickens (groin)

Pickens has already been ruled out of Sunday's game as he continues to nurse a groin injury that held him out for the past few weeks. With Pickens out, look for Chicago to elevate Sam Roberts from the practice squad to serve as interior depth alongside new addition Chris Williams, who was recently acquired via trade.

Questionable

WR Keenan Allen (heel)

DE Montez Sweat (toe)

DE Darrell Taylor (foot)

DE DeMarcus Walker (groin)

The biggest takeaway from this final injury report are the injuries along the defensive line, where three key edge rushers are in question for Sunday's game. Of the three, Sweat appears to have the best outlook after being a full participant in Friday's practice and getting the seal of approval from Eberflus. But Walker and Taylor are key rotational pieces off the edge. Taylor got his foot stepped on during Thursday's practice, so he'll test things out to see if he's good to go. As far as depth, rookie Austin Booker, Daniel Hardy and Dominique Robinson are the other defensive ends on the roster. Meanwhile, Allen is questionable with a heel injury but is trending toward playing in the season opener.

Removed from injury report

Chicago is getting back three key players just in time for the opener as Amegadjie, Bates and Johnson have all been removed from the injury report. All three have missed the past few weeks -- or in Amegadjie's case, the entire offseason -- due to injury. Now, the Bears get key depth along the offensive line and at running back just in time for Sunday's game.

On injured reserve/PUP list

LS Patrick Scales: Scales underwent back surgery last month to fix a disc issue, which landed him on IR to start the season. He'll miss at least the first four games of the season, and he's eligible to return in Week 5 against the Panthers. With Scales sidelined, it'll be local product Scott Daly getting the nod at long snapper.

OL Larry Borom: Borom was placed on short-term IR as the Bears submitted their 53-man roster. He's required to miss at least the first month of the season, where he can return as early as Week 5 against Carolina.

DE Jacob Martin: Martin was placed on short-term IR when Chicago assembled their 53-man roster. He's required to miss at least the first four games of the season, and he's eligible to return as early as Week 5 against the Panthers.

WR Nsimba Webster: Webster suffered a groin injury in the preseason finale against the Chiefs after an impressive first quarter of action. He was placed on IR (with no designation to return), which officially ends his 2024 season.

RB Ian Wheeler: Wheeler, the "Hard Knocks" fan favorite, suffered a torn ACL in the preseason finale against Kansas City. While the undrafted rookie be able to rehab at the facility when he's ready, his promising season is over before it even started.

WR Dante Pettis: For the second straight year, Pettis has landed on IR, and his season is over. Chicago released him with an injury settlement.

Titans injury report

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status S Jamal Adams hip DNP DNP DNP Out WR DeAndre Hopkins knee LP LP LP Questionable LB Otis Reese concussion LP LP LP Out CB Chidobe Awuzie calf -- -- LP Questionable

DNP: Did not practice; LP: Limited participation ; FP: Full participation

