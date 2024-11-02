ANALYSIS: Why Liverpool MISFIT Alexis Mac Allister is fighting to SAVE his reputation

Alexis Mac Allister was comparable to anyone not too long ago. Now does he even get into the Liverpool lineup?

Alexis Mac Allister was a revelation in Jurgen Klopp's team last season. Rewind back to April and he was probably the best midfielder in the Premier League.

In fact, the way he was scoring goals, keeping the team ticking over in possession and winning tackles had us asking if he was outright the best player in England's top flight.

Now whether you believe he was or he wasn't, the point is that Mac Allister was Liverpool's star man towards the back end of Klopp's reign. He did everything in midfield, achieving feats we haven't seen since Steven Gerrard.

And yet, things haven't been the same under Arne Slot. Mac Allister is a good player in the middle under the Dutchman but he hasn't been playing like a gamechanging one.

And he actually faces quite the fight to get his old reputation back.