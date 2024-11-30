Amorim has told Man United to agree deal for Serie A star

Manchester United could make an approach to sign Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu at the request of manager Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have had a good start under the Portuguese tactician. They picked up a 1-1 Premier League draw at Ipswich Town before beating Bodo/Glimt 3-2 at home in the Europa League.

Amorim will be aiming to continue the momentum during the festive schedule, but he is also likely to demand signings to suit his current 3-4-2-1 formation.

Speaking to Area Napoli, journalist Gerardo Fasano said that United could swoop for Dorgu under Amorim’s request.

He said: “Manchester United, on precise indication of their manager Amorim, would like to sink the blow on Patrick Dorgu.

“The English club needs a left wing-back, and the Dane would be the ideal profile.

“The incoming offer is between €30-35m plus easily achievable bonuses, already in this market session.”

Dorgu’s versatility may have grabbed Amorim’s attention

The youngster started off his career from the left-back position. He made 34 appearances in the role last season, registering two goals and a solitary assist.

However, the Dane has played as a right winger this term. He has netted three goals in 13 appearances and has also impressed with his defensive contributions.

Dorgu has won seven duels per league outing with two tackles and five recoveries. He has also made one interception and 1.4 clearances on average.

His versatility may have grabbed Amorim’s attention. The manager could play him as a left wing-back but could also deploy him from the right side based on his success at Lecce.

With a relatively affordable price tag of £29m, United could be tempted to sign him this winter.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com.

