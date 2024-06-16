Amoah, Knott bring the speed to The Jerome Classic

BURNABY, B.C. — Joseph Amoah of Ghana and Kristina Knott of the Philippines were among the big winners on Saturday at The Jerome Classic at Burnaby's Swangard Stadium.

Amoah won the men's 100 metres open event in 10.31, followed by Canadian Brandon Letts of Eclipse Track and Field (10.43) and Adam Sieben (10.69) of Prince George Track and Field Club.

Knott won the women's 100 metres open event in 11.64, with Victoria McIntyre of Ottawa Lions TFC next at 11.946 and Zion Carrales Nelson, originally from the Philippines, at 11.950.

Matti Erickson of the University of Oregon won the men's 800 metres open event in 1:46.43, followed by Zakary Mama-Yari of the Saint-Laurent Select (1:46.54) and Handal Roban (1:46.55) of Penn State.

Australian Hayley Kitching won the women's 800 metres open event in 2:01.95, followed by Lucia Stafford of Royal City Athletics Club (2:01.99) and Texan Valery Tobias (2:02.04).

Kieran Lumb of the Vancouver Thunderbirds won the men's 1,500 metres open event in 3:34.53, followed by Kieran Tuntivate of Nike Bowerman (3:36.16) and Foster Malleck of Laurel Creek TFC (3:38.0).

Maia Ramsden of New Zealand won the women's 1,500 metres open event in 4:05.93, followed by Klaudia Zazimierska (4:06.24) of Oregon and Kimberley May (4:07.19) of New Zealand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2024.

