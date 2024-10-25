Amir Abdur-Rahim, South Florida Basketball Coach, Dies at 43

Abdur-Rahim was undergoing a medical procedure at a Tampa-area hospital "when he passed away due to complications," the university's athletic department said

Mitchell Layton/Getty Amir Abdur-Rahim during a press conference on March 16, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina

The University of South Florida's head men's basketball coach, Amir Abdur-Rahim, is dead. He was 43.

According to an announcement posted on the school's athletics website, Abdur-Rahim was undergoing a medical procedure at a Tampa-area hospital "when he passed away due to complications that arose during the procedure."

Abdur-Rahim was named the basketball team's head coach in March 2023. Last winter, during his first season with the USF Bulls, he led the team to their first-ever championship in the regular season and was named the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. It was also the first time they ranked in the top 25 during the regular season.

We are heartbroken over the passing of Coach Abdur-Rahim.



A tremendous man & leader with an infectious personality that was a shining light to all he encountered.



Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends and everyone that he left a lasting impact on. pic.twitter.com/h353f3FNno — USF Men's Basketball (@USFMBB) October 24, 2024

The team ended the season with a 25-8 record after four consecutive losing seasons.

"Amir was only in our conference for one year, but he made such a profound impact on so many people, both on the court and in the community, simply by treating everyone with kindness, dignity and respect," said the American Athletic Conference in a statement after his death.

USF President Rhea Law shared similar sentiments, expressing in a statement that Abdur-Rahim "made an indelible impact" on the university "in a very short time."

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Amir Abdur-Rahim during a game on March 17, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina

"He brought an unmatched enthusiasm, achieved unprecedented success and helped generate unforgettable memories for Bulls Nation. Throughout my time working with Coach Abdur-Rahim, I was continually inspired by his leadership, and truly admired his sincere approach to connecting with our entire student body," said Law.

Vice President for Athletics, Michael Kelly, said Abdur-Rahim had an "authentic," "driven," and "infectious personality" that captivated the university and left a "lasting impact."

Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Amir Abdur-Rahim during a game on March 15, 2024 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Before arriving at the USF, Abdur-Rahim was the head coach at Kennesaw State University in Georgia for four seasons. There, he helped lead the team to its first appearance in March Madness after winning the 2023 Atlantic Sun regular season and tournament titles, according to a press release from KSU.

He is remembered for "doubling the program's win total every season," culminating in a postseason run "that captured the hearts of Owl Nation."

Abdur-Rahim is survived by his wife, Arianne, and three children.



