Amid mounting World Cup expectations, Canada stands tall in win over Honduras

Arun Srinivasan
·Writer
·5 min read
Canada&#39;s Jonathan David celebrates scoring his side&#39;s second goal against Honduras during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)
Canada's Jonathan David celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Honduras during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)

This isn't the Canadian men's national soccer team of yesteryear, and the ghosts of failures past don't travel with it.

That's what Canada displayed on Thursday night, as it did exactly what was expected and dispatched Honduras 2-0 in their World Cup qualifying match in San Pedro Sula, even if the process was uneasy at times.

Quite often, we attach external meaning to sports through the prism of expectation. If expectations escalate through the course of a season — or in this case, a qualifying tournament — and a team fails to perform in sync, disappointment and dejection form through the cause-and-effect relationship.

Canada entered with the burden of heightened projections, and a now-angsty fan base expecting greatness as a rite. After 90 minutes, Canada walked away with a key road victory, a window into the gulf in talent between both sides, and one step closer to clinching its first World Cup berth since 1986.

There were internal hurdles to be cleared before Thursday’s contest. Alphonso Davies, who has moonlighted at forward for Canada, was diagnosed with myocarditis as a post-COVID complication. Stephen Eustáquio, who joined FC Porto this month, wasn’t cleared to play after reportedly testing positive for COVID over the weekend. Losing two key contributors ahead of a pivotal road contest would’ve sunk the lesser Canadian teams of the past, but John Herdman instructed his squad to deal with challenges as they come, and correctly bet that his team, boasting superior talent at every position, wouldn’t have to drastically change its game plan against a Honduras squad toiling at the bottom of the table.

Herdman started Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan up front, with close support from Junior Hoilett and Jonathan David, and it largely paid off, especially during the first half. After a shaky few minutes where Canada’s Samuel Piette and Alistair Johnston worked in tandem to clear a few inviting Honduras chances, Buchanan made his impact felt.

With a series of tantalizing stepovers, Buchanan put Honduras’s Diego Rodriguez on skates and whipped in a dangerous ball that surely would’ve been deposited by one of the incoming Canadian attackers. Honduras defender Denil Maldonado couldn’t do anything about it, and steered Buchanan’s attempt into his own net for the game’s opening goal.

There was on-field adversity to deal with too. Piette, who solidified Canada’s defensive efforts when the result was still in the balance, was injured on a clumsy tackle in the 39th minute that went unpunished, and was replaced by Liam Fraser. Plus, David, who will be remembered fondly for his performance on Thursday, squandered two glorious chances at the start of the second half.

And with a narrow 1-0 lead that belied Canada’s mechanical control of the game, Milan Borjan made a jaw-dropping save in the 70th minute, steering what would’ve been the game-tying goal away from the back post with an outstretched lunge. Borjan’s efforts may be forgotten other than registering the clean sheet, but without him, this could have been a completely different result.

Galvanized by Borjan’s brilliant save, David responded immediately. Fraser, who might’ve spent the contest on the bench were it not for Piette’s early injury, delivered the type of long-range pass that even Kevin de Bruyne would be proud of, which synced perfectly with David’s opportunistic run. Honduras goalkeeper Luis López wandered well out of the box in order to cut down David’s angle, but it was for naught, as the 22-year-old lobbed López with a world-class finish, indicative of the quality that the Canadian team possesses now, and marching forward.

This was Canada’s first win in Honduras since August 25, 1985, a date that holds no symbolic meaning anymore. Perhaps this is no longer another house of horrors for the Canadians, who infamously lost 8-1 to Honduras in 2012, the possible nadir for the men’s national program. The ghosts of yesteryear don’t follow great teams, or serve as excuses when escalating expectations aren’t met.

Since we last left off, Buchanan made his debut at Club Brugge, Eustáquio joined FC Porto — a team that is perhaps in its best form since winning the Champions League in 2004, while substitute Richie Laryea joined Nottingham Forest earlier this month. In the past, these transactions would be cause for celebration, an indication that the future of the national team would be bright and uncompromising.

No one blinked an eye this time around. These are common occurrences for great teams and on Thursday night, when Canada was missing some of its best players, in a previously hostile environment, it barely even flinched.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada downs Honduras 2-0 to remain atop CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings

    SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Canada maintained its unbeaten record and took a step closer to Qatar 2022 with a 2-0 victory over Honduras in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play Thursday. The win kept Canada (5-0-4, 19 points) atop the eight-team qualifying standings although the second-place U.S. (5-1-3, 18 points) and third-place Mexico (5-2-2, 17 points) kept pace with victories of their own. The Canadian men went ahead in the 10th minute on a Honduran own goal, looked comfortable through the firs

  • Ducks' Trevor Zegras pulls off 'The Michigan' for sensational goal vs. Canadiens

    Trevor Zegras has another clip to add to his rookie-year highlight reel.

  • Trudeau should 'hold the line' on vaccine trucker mandate

    On Jan. 15, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s federal government implemented a vaccine mandate that will require unvaccinated Canadian truck drivers undergo testing and quarantine upon entry into Canada. Unvaccinated Canadian truck drivers are also not permitted to enter the United States. The U.S. implemented its own policy on Jan. 22, barring all unvaccinated individuals travelling for essential or non-essential purposes from entering the country. Industry groups had warned the government that a vaccine requirement for truck drivers would create added pressure on an already-strained supply chain system. Backlash to the policy has emerged this week, as truckers and protesters from across the country head to Ottawa for a rally against the vaccine mandate. On this episode of Editor's Edition, Alicja Siekierska and the Public Policy Forum's Sean Speer dig into the trucker vaccine mandate policy, whether the Trudeau government should have moved forward with the policy, and the backlash that has emerged. Speer says that while Trudeau has made mistakes in how he has spoken about the unvaccinated, he argues that the government needs to ‘hold the line’ on the policy. “At its core, the government’s position on these issues is right,” Speer said.

  • 'Lady in red': Jane Seymour, 70, 'astonishes' fans with 'vibrant' red look

    "You look younger and more stunning every day."

  • Joe Gibbs ready to 'get behind' new WFT nickname, but Charles Mann is 'not happy' with options

    Washington's name reveal is a week away, and franchise icons are weighing in.

  • NHL icon Steve Yzerman gives legendary performance in hilarious interview

    Steve Yzerman was dropping zinger after zinger in this interview.

  • Sunwing party trip organizer apologizes, plans to sue airline for breach of contract

    The organizer of a now-notorious Sunwing charter flight to Cancun said he's planning to sue the airline for refusing to fly his group back to Montreal from Mexico. Speaking at a news conference in Montreal on Thursday, James William Awad said that Sunwing "abandoned" the Quebec group of influencers and reality show stars in a foreign country, failing to respect their agreed-upon contract. Images from the Dec. 30 flight showed passengers ignoring public-health measures, jumping and dancing in the

  • LeBron James' 18th straight selection headlines NBA's 2022 All-Star Game starters

    Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who led his hometown Cavaliers to their only championship, headlined Thursday's announcement of the starters for the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland on Feb. 20.

  • Goldie Hawn says we've 'failed' children during COVID-19

    Hawn says kids are living in "a level of constant fear" during COVID-19.

  • Bodies found frozen near Canada-U.S. border confirmed to be family from India

    Four people found frozen in a Manitoba field near the Canada-U.S. border last week have been officially identified as a family from India. The bodies of husband and wife Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 39, and Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, 37, were discovered in a field just north of the border on Jan. 19, alongside their three-year-old son, Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel. The body of their other child was also found nearby, officials said last week. She has now been identified as their 11-year-old daug

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Reports: Evander Kane joining Oilers on one-year deal

    Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been provided some controversial secondary scoring.

  • 'Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11': Terrorist attack survivors show human resilience in raw, captivating documentary

    In Memory Box: Echoes of 9/11 (streaming on Peacock in the U.S. and NOW TV in the U.K. ahead of the BAFTA TV Awards), survivors of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the U.S. share their raw human emotions from 2002, and we see how they healed 20 years later.

  • Canada's hit HGTV show 'Rock Solid Builds' has busloads of fans flocking to Newfoundland ahead of Season 2

    The hit Canadian HGTV show Rock Solid Builds is back for a second season (premieres Jan. 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET) as Randy Spracklin takes on more stunning home renovations and custom build projects while battling Newfoundland’s harsh weather, including a hurricane.

  • GoFundMe has released $1M of more than $6M raised for protest convoy

    The crowdfunding platform GoFundMe says it has released an initial $1 million of the $6.2 million collected for a convoy of truckers and their supporters now heading to Parliament Hill to protest vaccine mandates. The fundraising page was launched earlier this month by Tamara Lich to take donations to cover the convoy's fuel, food and lodging expenses. Earlier this week, GoFundMe said it was holding back the funds until it received more details about the group and its financial management. A spo

  • Teen charged with 1st-degree murder in 'unprovoked attack' on Mississauga man

    A 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in the "unprovoked" stabbing death of a man in Mississauga this week, Peel police say. Mohamed Ahmed was found stabbed in the Roche Court area at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Ahmed was 41. The teen was arrested on Jan. 26. He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court for a bail hearing Thursday. "Police believe this was an unprovoked attack on an innocent victim, and they are not

  • Andrew Wiggins, Ja Morant named All-Stars for the first time

    Ohm Youngmisuk: LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Ja Morant are the All-Stars from the Western Conference announced. Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM What's the buzz on Twitter? Meghan Triplett @ Meghan_Triplett JA MORANT ...

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Curling Notebook: Moskowy to return to Team Dunstone at Saskatchewan playdowns

    Team Matt Dunstone will have its regular lineup back together for the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial playdowns. Vice-skip Braeden Moskowy withdrew from Canada's Olympic trials last November on the eve of the competition. The team cited personal reasons for his absence. Dunstone said Moskowy will return for the Feb. 9-13 tankard in the team's first competitive appearance since the trials. "We're happy to have him on board as we move forward for the next couple of events we have to close out the

  • Aaron Rodgers is set to leave the Packers and could shake up the NFL power structure by jumping to the Broncos

    Aaron Rodgers is once again the biggest story of the NFL offseason, and his decision will have ramifications that are felt across the NFL.