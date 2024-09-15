Rose Zhang of Team USA reacts after her putt on the second green during single matches against Team Europe during the Solheim Cup 2024 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Lilia Vu was 2 down with two holes to play. The Europeans were making a push. The World No. 2 slammed the door shut.

The American ended their drought in the Solheim Cup thanks to Vu's late heroics. She birdied the par-4 17th hole to extend her match against Albane Valenzuela, and then she hit a dart on 18 to a couple feet to win both holes, tie the match and earn a half point to give the United States its first win in the Solheim Cup in seven years, coming out on top at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Andrea Lee and native Virginian Lauren Coughlin also earn important half points Sunday afternoon, while Megan Khang, Rose Zhang and Allisen Corpuz won their matches for the U.S. to bounce back.

Solheim Cup: Sunday singles scores, results for U.S. vs. Europe

The U.S. now leads the all-time series 11-7-1. The next Solheim Cup is scheduled for Sept. 7-13, 2026, at Bernardus in Netherlands.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Americans end drought, capture 2024 Solheim Cup for first win in 7 years